JoJo didn’t explicitly say anything about Candace in the short video, but instead quickly flashed a photo of the Fuller House actor as the prompt appeared onscreen.
Elsewhere in the TikTok, JoJo revealed that the “nicest” celeb she’d ever met is Miley Cyrus, while also divulging that her “celebrity crush” is Zendaya.
But it was JoJo’s quick dig at Candace that instantly went viral online, which ultimately prompted the Full House alum to fire back with a five-minute video of her own posted to her Instagram page.
Addressing the widespread attention, Candace explained that she’d actually phoned JoJo to talk things out. “I immediately tried to reach out to her through mutual friends, and my publicist contacted her manager, and I DM'd her because I didn't know what happened — I didn't know!” she said.
“[JoJo] actually didn't want to tell me [what had happened] because she said it's so silly, she felt bad, and that's why it just wasn't a big deal to her,” Candace continued. “But then she said, ‘I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet.’”
Candace then recalled JoJo telling her: “I had come up to you and said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now.’ And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.”
Well, before long, JoJo gave her side of the story in an exclusive video shared with Page Six, in which she called her and Candace’s past encounter “rough.”
“I had a rough experience when I was little,” she said. “I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her.”
“I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever,” JoJo explained. “It just, you know, it was a rough experience for me.”
Now, Candace’s daughter, Natasha, has spoken out in defense of her mom, slamming JoJo in a series of now-deleted videos posted to her Instagram stories.
Natasha, who is 23, began by labeling “this generation” as “so insanely sensitive” while adding that JoJo has “zero backbone.”
“This generation is so insanely sensitive and has zero backbone,” she said. “We basically live in a society where you can’t say anything without getting canceled — or do anything without getting canceled — and it’s over the dumbest things.”
Natasha went on to make direct reference to JoJo’s remarks as she called the young star out.
“For someone to say that they don’t wanna take a photo with you, or it’s a bad time because they’re working — that is not a ‘rough experience,’” she said, making a direct reference to JoJo’s comments as she gestured with air quotes.
And Natasha also told JoJo to “grow up,” going on to say: “There are people who are dying. … There are bigger issues in this world than this.”
However, Natasha’s videos were quickly deleted from her page, with the 23-year-old having said that she’d anticipated “receiving a text very shortly” after posting the clips.
JoJo hasn’t responded to Natasha’s comments, but we’ll certainly update you if she does.