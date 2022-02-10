Although Caitlyn Jenner's feud with the Kardashians might be over for now, it looks like she isn't quite done with making subtle jabs at them.
Fans of the reality stars will know that Caitlyn has long been open about the strained relationship she now holds with ex-wife Kris Jenner and her stepchildren.
Caitlyn came out as transgender in 2015. On several occasions since, she’s admitted that her own struggles with gender identity caused issues between herself and Kris, whom she publicly bashed during interviews and in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, released in 2017.
But while she’s become distant from the family over the years, with several arguments she’s had with Kris and Khloé in particular being aired on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Caitlyn has continued to speak about the bunch during public televised appearances.
And things were no different this week, after Caitlyn appeared on Good Morning Britain and made a quick jab at the family.
During the live interview, Caitlyn was asked if she’s met her new 19th grandchild: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy who was born earlier this week.
“Oh, we’re going there,” Caitlyn responds. “Yes, I have... The family is growing,” she adds, referring to how the newborn baby boy is her 19th grandchild.
“Kylie had her little boy, it was announced the other day,” she continues. “I’ve got to be very quiet, I've got to be sensitive, careful when I talk about the family.”
Caitlyn’s subtle comment followed years of backlash over her open denouncement of the Kardashians. She was notably criticized by the family for speaking poorly of Kris in her 2015 Vanity Fair interview, where she said that their divorce was a result of how Kris treated her, and not her gender identity.
The family also took issue with Caitlyn claiming that she’d been the mastermind behind KUWTK, that they were desperate for publicity, and that she’d felt uncomfortable having sex with Kris during their marriage.
They subsequently called her out for alleging that their late father, Robert Kardashian “knew” OJ Simpson was guilty despite working on his defense team, as well as for publicly dismissing the backlash over Kendall Jenner’s infamous Pepsi commercial despite knowing none of the behind the scenes details.
As well as her messy past with the Kardashians, however, Caitlyn also came under fire last year for supposedly leaking the news of Kylie’s pregnancy.
Last August, Caitlyn inadvertently fueled rumors that Kylie — who memorably kept her entire first pregnancy a secret — was expecting her second child, after revealing that she was soon to have 19 grandchildren because one was “in the oven.”
However, it was later revealed that Caitlyn had actually been referring to another one of her children, Burt Jenner, who’s expecting a baby girl with girlfriend Valerie Pitalo in a month.
But aside from making the sly swipe in the latest interview, Caitlyn went on to tell the GMB reporters that Kylie is doing “great” following the birth of her son.
“Kylie’s doing great. Everybody’s doing good,” she says.
Kylie announced the birth of her and Travis’s second child earlier this week with an adorable Instagram post.
“2/2/22,” she captioned a photo of her firstborn Stormi’s hand reaching out to her new little brother, alongside a blue heart. Kris later confirmed the baby’s gender with a post of her own, writing: “My beautiful grandson!! God is so good.”
The news came after tons of rife speculation around Kylie’s pregnancy, after several fans became convinced she’d given birth in secret months ago.
After TikTok user @EmilyCShwartz shared an investigative video explaining why she believed Kylie had already had the baby, many other fans caught on to the theory, which went viral across social media.
Interestingly, now that Kylie has announced the birth of her new son firsthand, several fans have raised eyebrows at the baby’s birthdate: 2/2/22.
Back in September, Kylie wore a “222” necklace during her “73 Questions” video filmed with Vogue. The interview has now been brought to light again, with fans sharing a bunch of wild theories around the beauty mogul predicting her child’s birthdate.
“not kylie wearing a 222 necklace months ago and then giving birth on 2/2/22 lol she planned it all along,” one person tweeted.
“kylie calling her baby “ my angel baby” and wearing a 222 next necklace then giving birth 2/2/22 makes so much sense to me now,” wrote another.
Leyla Mohammed a is Celebrity News Fellow for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.