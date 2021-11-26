During the interview, Ellen asked Caitlyn — who is an open Republican — about her thoughts on marriage for same sex couples.

At the time, though Caitlyn said she was “on board” with marriage equality, she maintained that she’d always been a “traditionalist.”

“I’m older than most people in the audience,” Caitlyn said. “I kind of like tradition, and it’s always been a man and a woman, and I’m thinking ‘I don’t quite get it,’” she said, before noting that her stance had changed over the years.

“I don’t ever want to stand in front of anybody’s happiness. ... If that word ‘marriage’ is really, really that important to you, then I can go with it,” she said.

Caitlyn's non-committal answer sparked huge controversy, with many people accusing her of being "hypocritical," in light of her being part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Others noted that the comments were especially confusing coming from a transgender woman, given her presumed understanding of the importance of acceptance, and the ongoing struggle to combat anti-gay and anti-trans sentiment.

Recounting her awkward appearance on The Ellen Show with her housemates, Caitlyn said Ellen began by asking “normal questions” before questioning her opinion on marriage equality.

“I tried to do my best and I thought I did okay, but looking back on it I could’ve handled a couple of things a little bit differently,” she said of the interview.

“I didn’t think she would respond the way she did,” Caitlyn said of Ellen’s reaction. “She goes to me, ‘Well it sounds like you’re really not for it,’” she continued.

“The next week [Ellen] goes on Howard Stern’s show in New York… and says I was against gay marriage,” Caitlyn said, adding that the talk show host “absolutely burnt her ass.”

When asked if Ellen contacted her after she found out she was upset, Caitlyn said “no,” she didn’t.

“I thought maybe I should call Kris [Jenner] and say, ‘Kris, why don’t you just ban any of the kids being on Ellen,” Caitlyn admitted.

“But I didn’t,” she added, noting that she didn’t want to get involved and instead “let them do their thing.”

“She still has a judgment about gay marriage,” Ellen said of Caitlyn. “And I said, ‘You’re wanting people to understand and accept you … and you still have a judgment about gay people and marriage.’ “

“I don't really know her,” she went on to say, “and I'm trying to understand it because I don't fully understand it either but I also want everybody to be happy. I want her to be happy, which is what I want for her, for me.”