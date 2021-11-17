Britney Spears Said She Wants Her “Church Going Mother” To Go To Jail For Conservatorship Abuse In A Brutal Instagram Post Days After Saying She "Secretly Ruined" Her Life
“It still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me. ... I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for.”
In the very unlikely event that you missed it, Britney Spears is free!
Last Friday, a judge ruled to terminate Spears’ 13-year-long conservatorship in a monumental court hearing, marking a huge victory in the pop star’s decadelong battle for freedom.
Under the conservatorship, which came into effect in 2008, Spears’ life and finances had been legally controlled by her father and a group of lawyers.
BuzzFeed News uncovered abuse, neglect, and death across the guardianship industry. Read our investigative series "Beyond Britney" here.
Shortly after the conservatorship was terminated, Spears — who had long condemned its terms and this summer had publicly called it “abusive” — shared a celebratory post on Instagram.
“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy,” she wrote alongside a video of #FreeBritney supporters celebrating the victorious news outside the courthouse. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever.”
However, after celebrating her first week of “freedom,” Spears is now turning her attention to the grievances she had under the conservatorship.
On Tuesday, the “Toxic” singer shared a video on Instagram opening up about how she’s struggled over the years, before adding that her fans and supporters “saved” her life.
“I’ve been in the conservatorship for 13 years,” she said. “It’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in.”
“You guys rock,” she said, of the supporters of the #FreeBritney movement. “My voice was muted and threatened for so long, and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything. ... And because of you guys and the awareness and kind of knowing what was going on, and delivering that news to the public for so long. ... I think you guys saved my life, in a way.”
Spears detailed some of the “little things” she's been able to experience now that her conservatorship is over — including "owning an ATM card" and being able to spend her money on candles — before revealing that she's hoping her story will "make some changes" to the "corrupt system."
“I'm not here to be a victim,” she said. “I lived with victims my whole life as a child. That's why I got out of my house. I worked for 20 years and worked my ass off.”
“I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses,” she went on. “I’m a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people.”
Spears’ reference to the “victims” she’d lived with her “whole life” appeared to be about her immediate family, who she’s previously criticized for their lack of support toward her and for pitying themselves.
In fact, Spears went on to directly call them out in her caption — and particularly her mom, Lynne Spears.
“[It] still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading,” she wrote.
“I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church going mother,” she wrote.
“I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN,” she added.
This isn’t the first time Spears has publicly condemned her mom. Just two weeks ago, the singer claimed that Lynne was the one responsible for the idea of the conservatorship in the first place.
“The moment I SMILE and I realize I haven't in a very long time,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “My mom gets so CONCERNED and says, ‘You're acting weird. What's wrong with you?’ I say ‘Hi, my name is Britney Spears, nice to finally meet you!’”
“My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago, but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea!” Spears wrote.
The pop star went on to write that her mom “secretly ruined” her life, before also turning her attention to her former business manager, Lou Taylor, who has always maintained having no involvement with the conservatorship or Spears' daily life.
“I will never get those years back. [My mom] secretly ruined my life, and yes, I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it,” she wrote.
“So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what's going on’ attitude, and go fuck yourself,” she continued. “You know exactly what you did. My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship.”
Spears’ post came hours after it was reported that Lynne had requested over $650,000 for her own legal fees, from the pop star’s estate. In a petition filed in the LA County Superior Court, attorneys for Lynne claimed that the fees were incurred after working hard to break “the restrictions imposed by the conservatorship.”
And although Spears’ Instagram post was swiftly deleted, a screenshot of her caption has since been circulating and gaining traction on Twitter.
In light of everything Spears has said, it’s perhaps unsurprising that she has reportedly refused to see her mother in recent weeks.
On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Lynne attempted to reconnect with her daughter shortly before her conservatorship ended. However, sources told the outlet that Spears denied her mother entry into her house and is “furious” with her.
“A few weeks before the conservatorship ended, Lynne flew to Los Angeles to try to reconnect with Britney,” a source told Page Six.
“But Britney didn’t even let Lynne into her house,” the source continued. “She is furious with her. Lynne tried over a number of days to try to visit, but Britney just shut her down.”
