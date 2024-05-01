Months After Jamie Lynn Spears’s Memorable “I’m A Celebrity” Appearance, Britney Spears Seemingly Shaded The Hell Out Of Her

If you didn’t know, the discord between the pair was made public in June 2021 when Britney accused Jamie Lynn — and the rest of their family — of doing “nothing” to help her while she struggled under the terms of her 13-year conservatorship. Jamie Lynn fired back by claiming she’d consistently supported Britney while the tight legal arrangement was in place from 2008 until 2021.

Nevertheless, the pair have taken swipes at each other numerous times over the years. Perhaps most notably, Jamie Lynn opened up about their strained relationship during a series of televised appearances back in 2022, claiming in one interview that the “Toxic” singer had displayed “erratic, paranoid, and spiraling” behavior.