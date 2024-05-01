Months After Jamie Lynn Spears’s Memorable “I’m A Celebrity” Appearance, Britney Spears Seemingly Shaded The Hell Out Of Her

If you cast your mind back to last November, you might remember Jamie Lynn Spears’s appearance on UK reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! sparking a pretty divisive response.
Long story short, Jamie Lynn was first called out by viewers for avoiding mentioning her sister, Britney Spears, when asked about her “musical” family members. Then, when she finally did mention Britney, it wasn’t in the most favorable light.
Jamie Lynn decided to recall what she described as a “really embarrassing” moment for Britney, telling her fellow campmates about the time Brit lost the Best New Artist Grammy to Christina Aguilera in 2000.
Given how rocky the sisters’ relationship has been over the years, fans immediately accused Jamie Lynn of being purposefully shady toward Britney.
If you didn’t know, the discord between the pair was made public in June 2021 when Britney accused Jamie Lynn — and the rest of their family — of doing “nothing” to help her while she struggled under the terms of her 13-year conservatorship. Jamie Lynn fired back by claiming she’d consistently supported Britney while the tight legal arrangement was in place from 2008 until 2021.
Nevertheless, the pair have taken swipes at each other numerous times over the years. Perhaps most notably, Jamie Lynn opened up about their strained relationship during a series of televised appearances back in 2022, claiming in one interview that the “Toxic” singer had displayed “erratic, paranoid, and spiraling” behavior.
Fast-forward to today, and it looks like Britney might’ve thrown a little shade back at her sister’s I’m a Celeb appearance.
In a video that was reportedly shared to Britney’s Instagram page, the singer appeared to call Jamie Lynn a “little bitch” as she addressed her appearance on a “TV show” in “the jungle.”
"My sister did a TV show and they bathed her in the jungle…lil shit. She said, ‘bathe me 'cause I'm like stuck in the jungle and I miss my kids, oh cater to me,’ little bitch,” Britney seemingly said.
Elsewhere, Britney recently hit out at her entire family in a separate since-deleted post, which came shortly after news broke that she’d settled a long-running court dispute with her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears, over his legal fees.
“My family hurt me !!! There has been no justice and probably never will be !!! The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing,” Britney apparently wrote on her Instagram page.
“The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!! I am so lucky to be here!!!” she added.