Many fans instantly drew a connection between the two captions and attempted to decode the message. Many interpreted Spears' caption to mean that she was "bringing home the conservatorship" — i.e., finding freedom and growing closer to taking back control of her life, finances, and public narrative.

This could perhaps spell trouble for Jamie Lynn if Spears decides to reclaim the property she's purchased for her sister or speaks out publicly against her. And many fans wondered whether the comment was intended as a warning to Jamie Lynn of what's to come.

“It’s in reference to Jamie Lynn,” another agreed. “[If] you go on her Instagram she also posted a ship 🛳 emoji. She took a jab at her sister because she is slowly in her way to freedom.”

“her sister Jamie [Lynn] referred to her daughters softball win on her last post as "bringing the ship home"...Britney is telling her sister she is bringing home the win! And I think, rubbing it in her sisters face, as she should,” wrote another.

@HugoFeige Jamie Lynn posted the same boat emoji and wrote that she brought the "ship" home in reference to a baseball or softball? tournament on insta. I think Britney is saying that she is bringing the "ship" aka "conservatorship" home as in no more outside control. i am not sure..

“Jamie Lynn posted the same boat emoji and wrote that she brought the "ship" home in reference to a baseball or softball? tournament on insta. I think Britney is saying that she is bringing the "ship" aka "conservatorship" home as in no more outside control. i am not sure..” one fan tweeted.

While it’s unclear if Spears’ latest post was directed toward Jamie Lynn, it wouldn’t come as a surprise considering the sisters’ ongoing Instagram feud, which has seen the two posting scathing captions directed at each other multiple times over the last three months.

The discord between the sisters began in June, after Spears claimed in court that she'd like to sue her entire family, who she said “did nothing” to help her while she struggled under the terms of her conservatorship.

“I would honestly like to sue my family,” Spears said during the hearing. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long. ... I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me. I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”