 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Britney Spears And Her Fiancé Sam Asghari Wore Matching “Free Britney” Shirts Hours Ahead Of The Crucial Court Hearing Which Might Finally See The End Of The Conservatorship

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Britney Spears And Her Fiancé Sam Asghari Wore Matching “Free Britney” Shirts Hours Ahead Of The Crucial Court Hearing Which Might Finally See The End Of The Conservatorship

Sam’s supportive video comes just hours ahead of the long-awaited hearing, which may finally see Spears freed from the conservatorship after almost 14 years.

By Leyla Mohammed

Picture of Leyla Mohammed Leyla Mohammed BuzzFeed News Staff

Posted on November 12, 2021, at 9:46 a.m. ET

If you’ve been following Britney Spears’ ongoing journey toward freedom, you’ll know that today’s long-awaited court hearing is a crucial one — as it may finally see the end of her conservatorship.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Under the conservatorship, Spears’ life and finances have been legally controlled by her father and a group of lawyers. However, it’s been under intense public scrutiny ever since Spears publicly denounced her conservators, in an explosive court hearing in June.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

BuzzFeed News uncovered abuse, neglect, and death across the guardianship industry. Read our investigative series "Beyond Britney" here.

In court, Spears called the terms of the conservatorship “abusive,” and said she wanted her father, Jamie Spears, to be jailed.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail… This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life,” she told the judge.

Shortly after the testimony was released, Jamie filed documents in which he expressed concern about Spears’ “management and care” and asked the court to investigate the claims she’d made. He has since vehemently denied the allegations of abuse and repeatedly claimed that he only wants what’s “best for [his] daughter.”

Afp / AFP via Getty Images

After months of Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, fighting “expeditiously” for her freedom, things finally took a turn in September, when Jamie suddenly filed to end the conservatorship. He cited “recent events” as the reason for his sudden change — seemingly referencing the singer's emotional court testimonies earlier this year.

Bauer-griffin / GC Images

Weeks later, Jamie was suspended from his role in the conservatorship, marking a victorious milestone in Spears’ ongoing battle for freedom.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Now, as Spears’ deciding court hearing — which is due to take place in Los Angeles this afternoon — gets closer by the hour, more people than ever are flooding social media with supportive messages for the pop star, including her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, Sam shared a cute video of himself and Spears dressed in matching “Free Britney” shirts.

@samasghari / Via Instagram.com

Alongside the video, Sam wrote, “Loading….” — which appears to be a nod towards the highly anticipated outcome of the hearing. Meanwhile, Spears’ 2013 hit “Work Bitch” played in the background.

Lester Cohen

And Sam posted an additional picture of himself to his story, in which he was, again, posing in a “Free Britney” shirt.

@samasghari / Via Instagram

The comments under Sam’s post were quickly flooded with a ton of supportive messages toward the couple.

@samasghari / Via Instagram
@samasghari / Via Instagram

Meanwhile, Spears herself shared a selfie to her own Instagram, which she captioned, “A never before seen shot from Project Rose,” alongside a rose emoji.

Project Rose is something that Spears has long referenced in her posts. Although she’s yet to clarify its exact meaning, Spears stated in an Instagram video in September 2020: “A lot of people have been saying that a lot of my posts are not new, but they’re old, but just to let you guys know, none of my pictures or posts are more than a month old. Yes, I know, I did wear the same top 17 times, but it’s for a project, Project Rose. And you’ll be seeing way more of Project Rose in the future.”

Many fans have speculated that Project Rose represents Spears’ fight for freedom. Some have pointed out that there is a rose called the “Freedom Rose,” which the pop star might be referencing. Others have guessed that it’s a play on words in connection with the name of her attorney, Rosengart.

Much like Sam’s post, Spears’ comments were quickly filled with an onslaught of supportive messages from fans.

@britneyspears / Via Instagram

If you’ve not been following, this isn’t the first time that Sam has taken to Instagram to publicly support the “Free Britney” movement.

J. Merritt / Getty Images for GLAAD

Back in June, Sam shared a selfie in a painted “Free Britney” t-shirt, over which he added a lion emoji — a clear signal towards Spears, who he often refers to as his “lioness.”

@samasghari / Via Instagram

And aside from flaunting merch, Sam has previously spoken out in support of Spears, often sharing his thoughts on Instagram.

E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In February, shortly after the release of the New York Times’ Framing Britney Spears documentary — which focused on Spears’ conservatorship and her mistreatment by the media — Sam shared an Instagram story detailing some of his thoughts on Spears’ situation, and particularly, on Jamie.

Sam wrote: “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way. In my opinion, Jamie is a total dick. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy, but at the same time, I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

@samasghari / Via Instagram

Months later, just after the release of FX and Hulu's Controlling Britney Spears in September, Sam wrote on Instagram that the last documentary left a “bad aftertaste,” adding that he hoped the future ones would be “respectful.”

@samasghari / Via Instagram

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.