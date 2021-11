If you’ve been following Britney Spears’ ongoing journey toward freedom, you’ll know that today’s long-awaited court hearing is a crucial one — as it may finally see the end of her conservatorship.

Under the conservatorship , Spears’ life and finances have been legally controlled by her father and a group of lawyers. However, it’s been under intense public scrutiny ever since Spears publicly denounced her conservators, in an explosive court hearing in June.

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail… This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life,” she told the judge.

Shortly after the testimony was released, Jamie filed documents in which he expressed concern about Spears’ “ management and care ” and asked the court to investigate the claims she’d made. He has since vehemently denied the allegations of abuse and repeatedly claimed that he only wants what’s “best for [his] daughter.”

After months of Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, fighting “expeditiously” for her freedom, things finally took a turn in September, when Jamie suddenly filed to end the conservatorship. He cited “recent events” as the reason for his sudden change — seemingly referencing the singer's emotional court testimonies earlier this year.

Now, as Spears’ deciding court hearing — which is due to take place in Los Angeles this afternoon — gets closer by the hour, more people than ever are flooding social media with supportive messages for the pop star, including her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

And Sam posted an additional picture of himself to his story, in which he was, again, posing in a “Free Britney” shirt.

Project Rose is something that Spears has long referenced in her posts. Although she’s yet to clarify its exact meaning, Spears stated in an Instagram video in September 2020: “A lot of people have been saying that a lot of my posts are not new, but they’re old, but just to let you guys know, none of my pictures or posts are more than a month old. Yes, I know, I did wear the same top 17 times, but it’s for a project, Project Rose. And you’ll be seeing way more of Project Rose in the future.”