Britney Spears Shared A Bunch Of Throwback Photos With Her Ex Justin Timberlake Alongside A Cryptic Caption About “Miracles”

“When we used to shoot hoops TOGETHER... that’s when miracles happened.”

Ever since Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake split up two decades ago, it’s been a rocky ride between the exes.

D. Kambouris / WireImage

The pair, who established themselves as one of the most popular couples of the early ‘00s, dated for almost three years before calling it quits in 2002, with the aftermath of their breakup unfolding in the public eye.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Britney found herself being scrutinized in the media after Justin heavily insinuated that she’d cheated on him during their relationship with a series of very pointed lyrics, including in his infamous 2002 hit “Cry Me a River,” and his 2006 track “What Goes Around... Comes Around.” He also made crude comments about her during interviews.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Fast forward to today, Justin — who has been married to Jessica Biel for over a decade — ended up issuing an apology to Britney and admitting that he “benefited from a system that condones misogyny.”

And while the pair haven’t interacted publicly in years, Britney — who married actor and model Sam Asghari last summer — found herself publicly reminiscing on the past relationship earlier this week.

Steve Jennings / WireImage

In an Instagram post that has since been removed from her page, Britney shared a series of throwback photos of herself and Justin playing basketball at a 2001 charity match in Las Vegas.

Kmazur / WireImage

The event in question, called the Basketball Challenge for the Children, was a three-day program conducted to raise money for organizations such as the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Women and Children and the Epilepsy Foundation.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

And alongside the pictures of herself and Justin on the court, Britney’s pointed caption appeared to reflect on their past romance.

BreatheHeavy @breatheheavycom

Britney posts photos of her and Justin Timberlake on Instagram: "When we used to shoot hoops TOGETHER … that’s when miracles happened"

“When we used to shoot hoops TOGETHER … that’s when miracles happened !!!” she wrote.

Tom Mihalek / AFP via Getty Images

“see I came out of my mom’s stomach just like we all did !!! Psss … why always cast me out ??? I’m equal as all !!!” she added.

Needless to say, fans were pretty confused by Britney’s post, which was swiftly deleted from her page.

mashpotadoughs @mashpotadoughs

Why is Britney posting pics of her and Justin? 😩

molly @mollysville

Britney posting her and Justin…

jahq🫶🏾 @jahqnasty

GET UP BRITNEY SPEARS IS POSTING PICS OF HER AND JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

matt🫀 @9verlong

not britney posting justin timberlake and deleting it

Marcy @marcywxo

Britney posted a throwback picture of her and Justin in 2023. What!?

Summer ✨🔥 @crownmeQUEENATL

Now hold on why is Britney Spears posting old pics of her and Justin🤔

But this isn’t the first time Britney has mentioned Justin on Instagram in recent years.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

In September 2021, Britney surprised fans as she dropped a casual anecdote about how the former NSYNC member offered her a comforting hand ahead of her now-iconic performance at the 2001 MTV VMAs.

Kevin Kane / WireImage

“I will never forget the moment before I went in the cage !!!!” she wrote, referring to her memorable entrance in a cage with a live tiger. “Justin saw I could hardly talk so he held my hand and gave me a 5 minute pep talk which obviously worked !!!!!”

D. Kambouris / WireImage

But despite giving her ex somewhat of a shoutout, Britney would seemingly go on to blast Justin just six months later with another now-deleted Instagram post.

Lester Cohen / WireImage

Appearing to reference the "Señorita" singer’s debut album Justified (2002), Britney wrote a caption last March about an “ex” of hers who used her name for “fame and attention” and claimed she “did him dirty.”

Denise Truscello / WireImage

