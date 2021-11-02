On Monday night, Spears unveiled her highly anticipated look on Instagram, and it’s safe to say that it quickly got fans talking.

Spears shared a series of photos and videos of herself dressed as a murder mystery victim. For the costume, she was handcuffed, covered in fake blood, and lying on the floor.

And while many fans were shocked by the “alarming” look alone, Spears’ elaborate caption caused even more conversation.

Alongside the photos, the pop star detailed a story — which appeared to include a few jabs at her family — about a victim of an unexplained murder. Spears has long accused her family of failing to help her over the past 13 years while she struggled under the terms of her conservatorship.

Spears’ conservatorship has seen her life and finances legally controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, and lawyers since 2008.

“5:45 … she arrived … the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink … took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor … it remains a mystery,” Spears began.

“… who would do such a thing ??? She had a wonderful family and of course they were nowhere nearby !!!!” she wrote. Many interpreted this as a sarcastic nod toward her family’s lack of support for her.

Spears then turned the focus directly onto her own family with more digs. She called her parents out for banning her from driving before alluding to her lack of freedom for the past 13 years.

“I’m saying in a crazy world like we have today that it’s pretty important to stay safe !!! Like we did for Covid y’all !!!! But still have fun … I mean duh !!! It’s been 13 years for me so I’m a little rusty !!!!”

“Ma and dad can I drive my car now ??? JUST KIDDING … but seriously, can I play now ????” she added.