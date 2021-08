If you’ve not yet seen, Britney shared a couple of heartwarming Instagram posts just hours after news broke on Thursday that her father, Jamie Spears, will be stepping down from his role as her coconservator after 13 years — and she appears to be acknowledging the announcement with a dance.

“[You] can see the last dance in red top [sic] I’m very hesitant when dancing,” she wrote in the caption — which seems to refer to another video of herself dancing that she posted three weeks ago. “[But] letting go is freedom !!!!”

“I’m not sure exactly why I’m being so cautious ... it might be my left foot that was broken talking to me,” she went on. “You can tell when I turn but hopefully I will let go thoroughly and follow through soon.”

“I am crying!!!” one person wrote. “I am so happy that a step in the right direction has been made!!!!”

Then, just a few hours later, the pop star shared a second Instagram post . This time, it was an illustration of a girl surrounded by flowers and butterflies, which many fans perceived as symbolic of change, hope, and rebirth.

“It’s all working it’s self [sic] out in your favor!” one fan commented. “Finally after all these years! We love you and we are with you.”

Britney’s posts came just hours after Jamie Spears agreed to step down from his role as coconservator of her conservatorship agreement — which has seen her life and finances legally controlled by both him and lawyers since 2008.

The conservatorship has been at the center of public attention for months, after Britney claimed in a June court hearing that she’d found its terms to be “ abusive .”

During the devastating testimony, Britney also said that she’d wanted to sue her family , who she alleged did “nothing” to help her while she suffered.

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail,” she told the judge. "I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," she added. "I want him investigated. … This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life."