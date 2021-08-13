Britney Spears Danced And Posted About “Freedom” On Instagram Hours After Jamie Spears Agreed To Step Down From His Role As Conservator And Give Up Control Of Her $60M Estate
For the first time in 13 years, Britney’s conservatorship case turned a major corner yesterday after Jamie Spears’ attorney revealed he’s “willing to step down when the time is right.”
It looks like Britney Spears is celebrating being one step closer to “freedom.”
If you’ve not yet seen, Britney shared a couple of heartwarming Instagram posts just hours after news broke on Thursday that her father, Jamie Spears, will be stepping down from his role as her coconservator after 13 years — and she appears to be acknowledging the announcement with a dance.
On Thursday, the 39-year-old pop star posted a video of herself dancing joyfully to a compilation of songs, including Kings of Leon’s “Sex on Fire.”
“[You] can see the last dance in red top [sic] I’m very hesitant when dancing,” she wrote in the caption — which seems to refer to another video of herself dancing that she posted three weeks ago. “[But] letting go is freedom !!!!”
“I’m not sure exactly why I’m being so cautious ... it might be my left foot that was broken talking to me,” she went on. “You can tell when I turn but hopefully I will let go thoroughly and follow through soon.”
As expected, the comments were quickly flooded with affirming words from fans showcasing their support for Britney.
Then, just a few hours later, the pop star shared a second Instagram post. This time, it was an illustration of a girl surrounded by flowers and butterflies, which many fans perceived as symbolic of change, hope, and rebirth.
“It’s all working it’s self [sic] out in your favor!” one fan commented. “Finally after all these years! We love you and we are with you.”
Britney’s posts came just hours after Jamie Spears agreed to step down from his role as coconservator of her conservatorship agreement — which has seen her life and finances legally controlled by both him and lawyers since 2008.
The conservatorship has been at the center of public attention for months, after Britney claimed in a June court hearing that she’d found its terms to be “abusive.”
During the devastating testimony, Britney also said that she’d wanted to sue her family, who she alleged did “nothing” to help her while she suffered.
“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail,” she told the judge. "I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," she added. "I want him investigated. … This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life."
At the time, Jamie filed documents expressing concern about the “management and care” of his daughter and asked the court to investigate the claims she’d made. And then, just last Friday, Jamie said that there were “no grounds whatsoever” for removing him from the conservatorship.
But while Jamie’s attorney reiterated during Thursday’s hearing that there were “no grounds to suspend or remove him,” she eventually said that he would be “willing” to step down from his position for the first time since 2008.
“[Jamie] loves his daughter and he is acting (and has always acted) in only her best interest,” the court documents read. “Mr. Spears continues to serve dutifully, and he should not be suspended or removed, and certainly not based on false allegations.”
“[Jamie] is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court,” the documents read.
Soon after the court hearing, Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart said that he was “pleased” with the outcome, in a statement given to the Washington Post.
“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney,” wrote Rosengart. “We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”
So it seems as though the tables are slowly turning in Britney’s favor — especially since just days ago, the pop star herself publicly endorsed the Free Britney movement for the first time and opened up about feeling “hopeless” after her initial request for an earlier court date to remove Jamie as coconservator was denied in court.
-
