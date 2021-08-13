“I’m not sure exactly why I’m being so cautious ... it might be my left foot that was broken talking to me,” she went on. “You can tell when I turn but hopefully I will let go thoroughly and follow through soon.”

“It’s all working it’s self [sic] out in your favor!” one fan commented. “Finally after all these years! We love you and we are with you.”

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail,” she told the judge. "I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," she added. "I want him investigated. … This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life."

But while Jamie’s attorney reiterated during Thursday’s hearing that there were “no grounds to suspend or remove him,” she eventually said that he would be “willing” to step down from his position for the first time since 2008.

“[Jamie] loves his daughter and he is acting (and has always acted) in only her best interest,” the court documents read. “Mr. Spears continues to serve dutifully, and he should not be suspended or removed, and certainly not based on false allegations.”

“In order to reach that result, the Court should encourage all interested parties to meet and confer in order to resolve those pending matters in the best interests of Ms. Spears.”

“[Jamie] is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court,” the documents read.

“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney,” wrote Rosengart. “We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”