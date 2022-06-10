Rosengart had previously made it known that Britney planned on suing Jamie if it was discovered that any of her money had been mishandled by him. What’s more, the pop star herself has repeatedly noted that she feels her father should be in jail for his management of her finances, and of her life. “What Dad did to me, they don’t even do to criminals. ... I’m honestly shocked Dad isn’t in jail,” she wrote on Twitter earlier this year.