On Thursday, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari officially got married in a private ceremony in California!
The pair started dating around five years ago after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, and announced that they were engaged last September.
However, Britney actually wanted to get married to Sam long before then, yet claimed she was blocked from doing so under the terms of her conservatorship, which was terminated last November after a decadelong battle.
The legal arrangement came into effect in 2008, and saw Britney’s life and finances controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, and a group of lawyers. Last June, Britney told a judge in court that she wanted “anyone involved” in the conservatorship to be jailed as she spoke out against its “abusive” terms.
“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — they should be in jail,” she said.
Britney revealed that she not only wanted to get married, but also wanted to have a baby with Sam. She said that she was forced to keep an IUD despite her wishes because her conservators didn’t want her “to have any more children.”
“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she said. “I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married or have a baby.”
Just months before the conservatorship was finally terminated, Sam proposed to Britney in September. The pair announced the news of their engagement on Instagram, with the pop star writing: “I can’t fucking believe it,” alongside a video flaunting the beautiful ring.
And now, as we know, the two finally tied the knot in Thursday’s ceremony. While none of Britney’s family were there, including her two sons shared with ex-husband Kevin Federline, several people from her innermost circle did attend, including her close friends Paris Hilton, Madonna, and Drew Barrymore.
However, what was meant to be a fairytale of a day for Britney was largely disrupted by her ex, Jason Alexander, who gatecrashed the intimate ceremony.
Jason — who was married to Britney for a very brief 55 hours back in 2004 — stormed into her wedding venue on Thursday, while livestreaming on Instagram.
“Hey Britney!” he can be heard shouting as he walks around the premises. “I’m here to crash the wedding because nobody is here except Sam. Where the fuck is the family?”
“So here’s the inside scoop guys of the bullshit wedding,” he says as he films his surroundings.
Viewers who were watching the livestream commented that they were “scared” for Britney’s safety as Jason made his way around her house and disturbingly told someone off camera: “Don’t fuck with me bro, I’m done.”
Meanwhile, fans on Twitter expressed their frustration at Jason for disrupting Britney’s big day. “if y’all do not let britney spears have one nice day i swear to god,” one person wrote. “britney can’t even enjoy her fucking wedding day without a psycho from her past breaking into her house like this is so sick,” tweeted another.
Britney and Sam’s wedding still went ahead, though the pair — as well as all the guests — were reportedly left “shocked” and “shaken up” by the incident.
And now, Jason’s invasion of Britney’s private ceremony has sparked a conversation amongst fans on the harassment that she’s faced — and continues to face — from various figures in her life.
“I don’t think there’s anything britney spears has done in her life that could warrant the kind of harassment and mistreatment she’s been subjected to from these people,” one Twitter user wrote alongside a report around Jason’s trespassing.
“I feel horrible for her,” another agreed. “she's just trying to get her life back together and she's met with problems at every turn! I wish the best for her.”
“This poor woman deserves a break,” one wrote. “Omg hasn't she been through enough,” questioned another.
What’s more, this isn’t the first time Jason has openly rocked up to Britney’s home — seemingly unannounced — and attempted to find her. Just earlier this year in January, he showed up to her house in California while she was out of town, once again sharing disturbing footage with his Instagram followers on a livestream.
“Here I am. You got options. You got my number. I mean, I don't know what else to do. For real. Like, what's up?” he said in a self-filmed video, seemingly directed toward Britney.
“Do I just go walk up the driveway? Well, she's gotta be there, you guys, for me to walk up the driveway,” he said, before adding, “‘Cause who's to say I didn't do that already? Hm. She wasn’t there.”
Meanwhile, other fans pointed out that as well as Jason, Britney is constantly caught up in past battles with the “former people” in her life, perhaps referring to her father or other ex-partners.
“She’s literally just tried to be a free person, and there’s constantly a man or someone else trying to undermine her. Just let the woman live dammit,” read one tweet.
“She deserves to be happy and live her life but the former people in her life refuse to let her do that,” another suggested.
Just recently, Britney and her lawyers have accused her father, Jamie, of purposefully avoiding a deposition, after she requested back in January that he answer her questions under oath.
Rosengart had previously made it known that Britney planned on suing Jamie if it was discovered that any of her money had been mishandled by him. What’s more, the pop star herself has repeatedly noted that she feels her father should be in jail for his management of her finances, and of her life. “What Dad did to me, they don’t even do to criminals. ... I’m honestly shocked Dad isn’t in jail,” she wrote on Twitter earlier this year.
And in the recently-filed court motion, Britney and her legal team claimed that Jamie did not appear for three proposed dates, and didn’t agree to any suggested alternatives.
Meanwhile, Jamie isn’t the only man in Britney’s life that she’s recently called out on social media. In a now-deleted Instagram post that was shared in April, the singer claimed that her ex-husband, Kevin, refused to see her when she flew out to New York and Las Vegas while she was pregnant.
“My ex-husband wouldn’t see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video !!!” she wrote.
Kevin and Britney’s rocky relationship as exes and coparents of Preston and Jayden memorable soured in 2018 after the DJ requested an increase on the $20,000 per month child support payments he’d been receiving from the “Toxic” singer — who had already been covering all of their kids’ expenses, including school, insurance, and clothing.
Kevin’s demand was quickly labeled as a cash grab by fans and media outlets. He was since called “money obsessed” by fans of the pop star, who condemned him for failing to emotionally support her, given that she was still living under the conservatorship at the time.
