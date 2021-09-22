Britney Spears Told A Lawyer She Wanted To End Her Conservatorship Back In 2009 In A Voicemail Message Featured In The New Netflix Documentary “Britney Vs. Spears”
The first teaser for the long-awaited Netflix documentary surrounding Britney Spears’ conservatorship case has finally been released.
You might have been following the months of anticipation around an upcoming Netflix documentary focused on Britney Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle.
Well, yesterday, the first teaser for the long-awaited documentary, which is titled Britney vs. Spears, was finally released on Twitter, where it quickly amassed over a million views in less than 24 hours.
The teaser served as the first glimpse into the highly anticipated documentary, which, according to unverified reports from Deux Moi, is rumored to be released at the end of the month — although a formal date is yet to be announced.
And while the 18-second clip was short, it was certainly powerful.
The teaser featured an audio recording of Spears speaking to a lawyer back in 2009, where she can be heard very clearly addressing the end of her conservatorship agreement — which has seen her life and finances legally controlled by her father and lawyers for the past 13 years.
“The following audio is a voicemail from Britney Spears to a lawyer on January 21st, 2009 at 12:29 a.m.,” the clip is captioned.
Spears can then be heard saying: “Hi, my name is Britney Spears, I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship…” before the short teaser cuts off.
If you didn’t know, Spears' long-running conservatorship came into effect in 2008, meaning that she recorded the voicemail after just a year of living under its terms.
The conservatorship has been at the center of public scrutiny in recent months, ever since Spears opened up in court about how she felt she’d been abused by its terms, in devastating testimonies in June and July earlier this year.
The emotional hearings saw the 39-year-old pop star publicly denounce her father and conservators, while also claiming that she wanted to sue her entire family, who she alleged did “nothing” to help her over the course of the conservatorship.
“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail,” she told the judge. “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," she added. "I want him investigated. … This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”
“I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking,” she added, “making anyone work, work against their will, taking all their possessions away.”
Spears’ father, Jamie, has repeatedly claimed that he only wants what’s “best for [his] daughter” and denied the allegations of abuse. He also filed documents shortly after her June testimony in which he expressed concern about her “management and care” and asked the court to investigate the claims she’d made.
Since the court hearings, it appears that Spears hasn’t shied away from using her Instagram to express what’s on her mind.
Back in July, she put her family on blast in two scathing Instagram posts — one of which has since been removed.
And last month, she publicly endorsed the Free Britney movement for the first time on her Instagram, sharing a heartwarming post to her page.
Well, most recently, in a surprising turn of events, Jamie suddenly filed to end the 13-year-long conservatorship earlier this month, shocking fans worldwide and marking a potential new era in Spears' quest for freedom.
The documents, filed just two weeks ago, stated that Spears’ circumstances had changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”
And her father, according to the filings, believes she is “entitled to have [the] Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.”
What’s more, this recent news isn’t the only exciting development in Spears’ life lately. Just last week, the “Toxic” singer announced that she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.
The couple — who first made their relationship public back in 2017 — broke the internet last Sunday, when they shared Instagram posts announcing the news.
So, with all that’s developed for Spears in recent months, it’s safe to say fans are beyond excited to see what the upcoming Netflix documentary — the full-length trailer for which is due for imminent release — will detail on the pop star’s situation.
