Well, yesterday, the first teaser for the long-awaited documentary, which is titled Britney vs. Spears , was finally released on Twitter, where it quickly amassed over a million views in less than 24 hours.

The teaser featured an audio recording of Spears speaking to a lawyer back in 2009, where she can be heard very clearly addressing the end of her conservatorship agreement — which has seen her life and finances legally controlled by her father and lawyers for the past 13 years.

“The following audio is a voicemail from Britney Spears to a lawyer on January 21st, 2009 at 12:29 a.m.,” the clip is captioned.

Spears can then be heard saying: “Hi, my name is Britney Spears, I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship…” before the short teaser cuts off.

If you didn’t know, Spears' long-running conservatorship came into effect in 2008, meaning that she recorded the voicemail after just a year of living under its terms.

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail,” she told the judge. “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," she added. "I want him investigated. … This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

“I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking,” she added, “making anyone work, work against their will, taking all their possessions away.”