Britney Spears’ New Attorney Revealed He’s “Moving Aggressively And Expeditiously” To Remove Jamie Spears From Her Conservatorship After Her Devastating Court Testimony

Britney’s new attorney shared that he and his team are working to remove Jamie Spears from the conservatorship in a video filmed outside a recent court hearing in LA, just days after the star publicly denounced her family in an Instagram post.

By Leyla Mohammed

Picture of Leyla Mohammed Leyla Mohammed BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on July 20, 2021, at 10:57 a.m. ET

Britney Spears' new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has shared that he is working extremely hard to remove her father, Jamie Spears, who serves as co-conservator, from her conservatorship arrangement.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Britney's conservatorship has been at the center of public attention since her devastating court testimony last month.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

During the testimony, Britney opened up for the first time about her continued struggle under the terms of the conservatorship, which has seen her life and finances legally controlled by her father and lawyers since 2008.

“I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy. It’s a lie,” Britney said in court. “I thought just maybe if I said that enough, maybe I might become happy, because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth, OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry. It’s insane. And I’m depressed.”

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Britney went on to claim that she's been controlled under the terms of the conservatorship, comparing her experience — which has allegedly involved being under 24-hour surveillance — to "sex-trafficking." 

Britney also claimed that her conservators have prevented her from having her IUD removed, despite her desire to have more children.

And Britney also said anyone involved in her conservatorship, specifically mentioning her father, Jamie Spears, should be held accountable and jailed for "punishing" her.

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail,” she told the judge.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

"I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," she added. "I want him investigated. … This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life."

The 39-year-old pop star continued to claim that her family had kept her suffering a "secret to benefit all of them" and said she wishes she could take legal action.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

“I would honestly like to sue my family,” Spears said. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long. ... I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me. I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

In documents filed a week after Britney’s testimony, an attorney for Jamie Spears said he was concerned about the “management and care” of his daughter, and asked the court to investigate the claims she’d made.

Axelle / FilmMagic

Hours later, a judge denied Britney’s request to suspend her father as conservator of her finances.

However, since then, Britney's court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, has stepped down from his role in the case after almost 13 years, leading to Britney being allowed to choose her own legal representation for the first time.

Britney hired Mathew Rosengart, and during an appearance outside court yesterday, he addressed his role in the case and the progress his team has made so far.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

"I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and strength," he told reporters after a brief court hearing. "I want to thank Judge Penny for her courtesy, and welcoming my firm and I into this case.”

Gretel Truong @greteltruong

Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ new lawyer, after a hearing today thanking Britney for her courage, Judge Penny, and the fans. He and his firm are working on a petition to remove Jamie Spears from the conservatorship unless he resigns first. #FreeBritney

@greteltruong / Via Twitter: @greteltruong

He also thanked Britney's fans for their continued support, which he described as "overwhelming."

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

“I also want to thank Britney Spears’ fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself, and most importantly, Britney, has been truly overwhelming — coast to coast, and literally throughout the world.”

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

And Rosengart also stated that he and his team were "working very hard" to remove Jamie Spears from the conservatorship.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

“The last thing I’m going to say about this matter is — as I’ve said in court, last week and outside — my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears, unless he resigns first,” he said.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

The news comes just days after Britney publicly denounced her family on social media, and went on to publicly brand her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, as "mean" in the caption of an Instagram post.

@britneyspears / Via Instagram: @britneyspears

