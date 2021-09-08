 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Britney Spears’ Attorney Said Jamie Spears Suddenly Filing To End Her Conservatorship Is An Attempt To Avoid Answering Questions Under Oath And Escape “Accountability And Justice”

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Britney Spears’ Attorney Said Jamie Spears Suddenly Filing To End Her Conservatorship Is An Attempt To Avoid Answering Questions Under Oath And Escape “Accountability And Justice”

After refusing to end Britney Spears’ conservatorship for the past 13 years, Jamie Spears appears to have now made a major U-turn.

By Leyla Mohammed

Picture of Leyla Mohammed Leyla Mohammed BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on September 8, 2021, at 12:09 p.m. ET

It looks like the #FreeBritney movement has just taken a major turn. On Tuesday, Jamie Spears suddenly filed to end Britney Spears’ 13-year-long conservatorship, shocking fans worldwide.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Under the conservatorship, Britney Spears' life and finances have been legally controlled by Jamie Spears and her lawyers since 2008.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“The conservatorship has helped Ms. Spears get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order,” the latest documents, obtained by People, began.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“But recently, things have changed,” the filings continue. “Ms. Spears is now outspoken in her frustration with the level of control imposed by a conservatorship, and has pleaded with this Court to ‘let her have her life back.’”

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The documents also state that Spears' circumstances have changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

And her father, according to the filings, believes she is “entitled to have [the] Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.”

Axelle / FilmMagic

This marks a major turn in Spears’ battle to end her conservatorship. Just last month, her request for an earlier court date to remove her father from his role was denied. After this, for the first time, the 39-year-old pop star publicly endorsed the #FreeBritney movement on Instagram.

So this latest news came as a major shock to her followers. Many expressed joy at the prospect of the conservatorship finally coming to an end.

j @beysupdates

BRITNEY SPEARS IS GOING TO FINALLY BE A FREE WOMAN OH MY GOD I’M SHAKING

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @beysupdates / Via Twitter: @beysupdates

However, fans also pointed out that Jamie Spears’ decision to end the conservatorship seemed very sudden — especially because he’s insisted for years that it was a necessary agreement to have in place despite his daughter's multiple pleas otherwise.

Kiran | FREE BRITNEY @godneyspearsx

What I want to know is what made Jamie all of a sudden consider Britney’s wishes? He’s ignored her desires for 13 years

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @godneyspearsx / Via Twitter: @godneyspearsx
Amanda @RTVGB

Something don’t feel right about Jamie Spears all of a sudden throwing the towel in… #BritneySpears

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @RTVGB / Via Twitter: @RTVGB

And the singer's attorney Mathew Rosengart — who called the latest filing a “legal victory for Britney Spears” — also questioned the intent behind Jamie Spears' decision.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

“Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multimillion-dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no settlement,” Rosengart began, referring to an alleged $2 million that Jamie Spears requested last week in order to step down from his role.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

In an additional statement per NBC, Rosengart suggested that Jamie Spears’ sudden call to end the conservatorship may be to “avoid accountability.”

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

"It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, but as we assess his filing — which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel — our investigation will continue," Rosengart said.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Then, in a second statement, Rosengart made it clear that his “investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue.”

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Well, Jamie Spears cited “recent events” as the reason for his sudden change — seemingly referencing the singer's emotional court testimonies earlier this year.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

However, alleged documents from a past hearing suggest that Jamie Spears would be responsible for paying a bond of $47 million if he’s found guilty of conservatorship abuse — which has led fans to question whether his latest move is an attempt to avoid the potential payment.

Britney Stan, CPA @BritneyTheStan

Britney’s dad has a bond for $47 million. If he’s found of wrongdoing, he’s responsible to pay that back. But if the conservatorship ends, her dad would no longer be under the jurisdiction of the court and no longer responsible for the bond. #FreeBritney

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @BritneyTheStan / Via Twitter: @BritneyTheStan

This all comes just a month after Jamie Spears — who has spent years at the center of public scrutiny for his role within his daughter's conservatorship — told the court that he'd only step down “when the time is right.”

Lester Cohen

And a week prior to this, Rosengart alleged that Jamie had approved a payment of $500,000 from her estate to her former manager’s company without her consent. The lawyer requested that he be immediately removed from the conservatorship as a result.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Rosengart also claimed that Spears has faced hardship under her father’s control for the past 13 years and that she “should not be forced to continue to feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further.” At the time, Jamie Spears responded to Rosengart’s claims, saying that there were “no grounds whatsoever” for removing him from the conservatorship.

And, in case you’ve not been following the story, Spears herself opened up about finding the terms of the conservatorship to be “abusive” in two devastating court testimonies back in June and July, when she publicly denounced her father and conservators.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Back in June, Spears claimed that she wanted to sue her entire family, who she alleged have done “nothing” to help her over the course of the conservatorship.

Kevin Winter

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail,” she told the judge. “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," she added. "I want him investigated. … This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

“I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking,” she added, “making anyone work, work against their will, taking all their possessions away.”

Jamie Spears has repeatedly claimed that he only wants what’s “best for [his] daughter” and denied the allegations of abuse. Moreover, he filed documents a week after her June testimony in which he expressed concern about her “management and care” and asked the court to investigate the claims she’d made.

Nicholas Hunt / FilmMagic

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT