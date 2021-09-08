It looks like the #FreeBritney movement has just taken a major turn. On Tuesday, Jamie Spears suddenly filed to end Britney Spears’ 13-year-long conservatorship, shocking fans worldwide.

“But recently, things have changed,” the filings continue. “Ms. Spears is now outspoken in her frustration with the level of control imposed by a conservatorship, and has pleaded with this Court to ‘let her have her life back.’”

The documents also state that Spears' circumstances have changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

And her father, according to the filings, believes she is “entitled to have [the] Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.”

So this latest news came as a major shock to her followers. Many expressed joy at the prospect of the conservatorship finally coming to an end.

However, fans also pointed out that Jamie Spears’ decision to end the conservatorship seemed very sudden — especially because he’s insisted for years that it was a necessary agreement to have in place despite his daughter's multiple pleas otherwise.

What I want to know is what made Jamie all of a sudden consider Britney’s wishes? He’s ignored her desires for 13 years

"It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, but as we assess his filing — which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel — our investigation will continue," Rosengart said.

Then, in a second statement, Rosengart made it clear that his “investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue.”

Britney’s dad has a bond for $47 million. If he’s found of wrongdoing, he’s responsible to pay that back. But if the conservatorship ends, her dad would no longer be under the jurisdiction of the court and no longer responsible for the bond. #FreeBritney

Rosengart also claimed that Spears has faced hardship under her father’s control for the past 13 years and that she “should not be forced to continue to feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further.” At the time, Jamie Spears responded to Rosengart’s claims, saying that there were “ no grounds whatsoever ” for removing him from the conservatorship.

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail,” she told the judge. “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," she added. "I want him investigated. … This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

“I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking,” she added, “making anyone work, work against their will, taking all their possessions away.”