Britney Spears’ Attorney Said Jamie Spears Suddenly Filing To End Her Conservatorship Is An Attempt To Avoid Answering Questions Under Oath And Escape “Accountability And Justice”
After refusing to end Britney Spears’ conservatorship for the past 13 years, Jamie Spears appears to have now made a major U-turn.
It looks like the #FreeBritney movement has just taken a major turn. On Tuesday, Jamie Spears suddenly filed to end Britney Spears’ 13-year-long conservatorship, shocking fans worldwide.
Under the conservatorship, Britney Spears' life and finances have been legally controlled by Jamie Spears and her lawyers since 2008.
“The conservatorship has helped Ms. Spears get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order,” the latest documents, obtained by People, began.
“But recently, things have changed,” the filings continue. “Ms. Spears is now outspoken in her frustration with the level of control imposed by a conservatorship, and has pleaded with this Court to ‘let her have her life back.’”
The documents also state that Spears' circumstances have changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”
And her father, according to the filings, believes she is “entitled to have [the] Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.”
This marks a major turn in Spears’ battle to end her conservatorship. Just last month, her request for an earlier court date to remove her father from his role was denied. After this, for the first time, the 39-year-old pop star publicly endorsed the #FreeBritney movement on Instagram.
So this latest news came as a major shock to her followers. Many expressed joy at the prospect of the conservatorship finally coming to an end.
However, fans also pointed out that Jamie Spears’ decision to end the conservatorship seemed very sudden — especially because he’s insisted for years that it was a necessary agreement to have in place despite his daughter's multiple pleas otherwise.
And the singer's attorney Mathew Rosengart — who called the latest filing a “legal victory for Britney Spears” — also questioned the intent behind Jamie Spears' decision.
“Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multimillion-dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no settlement,” Rosengart began, referring to an alleged $2 million that Jamie Spears requested last week in order to step down from his role.
In an additional statement per NBC, Rosengart suggested that Jamie Spears’ sudden call to end the conservatorship may be to “avoid accountability.”
"It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, but as we assess his filing — which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel — our investigation will continue," Rosengart said.
Then, in a second statement, Rosengart made it clear that his “investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue.”
Well, Jamie Spears cited “recent events” as the reason for his sudden change — seemingly referencing the singer's emotional court testimonies earlier this year.
However, alleged documents from a past hearing suggest that Jamie Spears would be responsible for paying a bond of $47 million if he’s found guilty of conservatorship abuse — which has led fans to question whether his latest move is an attempt to avoid the potential payment.
This all comes just a month after Jamie Spears — who has spent years at the center of public scrutiny for his role within his daughter's conservatorship — told the court that he'd only step down “when the time is right.”
And a week prior to this, Rosengart alleged that Jamie had approved a payment of $500,000 from her estate to her former manager’s company without her consent. The lawyer requested that he be immediately removed from the conservatorship as a result.
Rosengart also claimed that Spears has faced hardship under her father’s control for the past 13 years and that she “should not be forced to continue to feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further.” At the time, Jamie Spears responded to Rosengart’s claims, saying that there were “no grounds whatsoever” for removing him from the conservatorship.
And, in case you’ve not been following the story, Spears herself opened up about finding the terms of the conservatorship to be “abusive” in two devastating court testimonies back in June and July, when she publicly denounced her father and conservators.
Back in June, Spears claimed that she wanted to sue her entire family, who she alleged have done “nothing” to help her over the course of the conservatorship.
“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail,” she told the judge. “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," she added. "I want him investigated. … This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”
“I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking,” she added, “making anyone work, work against their will, taking all their possessions away.”
Jamie Spears has repeatedly claimed that he only wants what’s “best for [his] daughter” and denied the allegations of abuse. Moreover, he filed documents a week after her June testimony in which he expressed concern about her “management and care” and asked the court to investigate the claims she’d made.
