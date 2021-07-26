Britney Spears’ Agent Called Her Conservatorship A “Violation Of Human Rights” And Said He’s Been “Threatened” Into Remaining Silent In A Scathing New Instagram Post
“I've kept my mouth shut out of the fear of losing my job as her agent and losing the career I worked my ass off for 15 years to build … I’m officially done being quiet."
Britney Spears' agent and longtime friend, Cade Hudson, has become the latest member of her inner circle to speak out against the conservatorship battle she's currently facing.
The singer's 13-year conservatorship has attracted huge attention since her devastating court testimony last month, where she publicly denounced her conservators.
And now, in a lengthy Instagram post, Cade described the treatment of Britney as "sexism at its best."
“I've kept my mouth shut for 12 + years on Britney. Enough is enough,” Cade wrote in an Instagram caption, quoted by TMZ. “After getting thousands of death threats, getting water bottles thrown at my head in bars from bystanders telling me I’m brainwashing [Britney] lm now speaking up.”
“Britney who was accused of some errors as a new mom at 26 with 100 cameras in her face daily waiting to document any wrong move she did gets placed under a never-ending conservatorship? Sexism at its best," he went on.
Cade described the conservatorship as “a violation of someone's basic human rights,” before hinting at being threatened into silence by Britney’s father and co-conservator, Jamie Spears.
“I've kept my mouth shut out of the fear of losing my job as her agent and losing the career I worked my ass off for 15 years to build, out of threats from the man we all know who, but I won't even dignify mentioning his name,” he wrote. “I’m officially done being quiet."
“I know Britney- the real Britney,” Cade went on. “The Britney who spends Christmas with my family, the Britney who volunteers at dance classes for underprivileged children, the Britney who would bring house warming gifts anytime she came over to my house, the Britney who does handstands on the beach, the Britney who calls just to check in on how I am doing.”
“The system and the public failed her,” he continued. “Her new attorney is the best of the best and knows that the work has just begun but it’s progress & hope and that’s all we can ask for now until action can be taken."
Cade added that there's a mystery person in Britney's life who has her "best interests at heart," but has also been "silenced by the people around her." Some fans have since speculated that this person could be Larry Rudolph, Britney's longtime manager who recently resigned from his position.
“Even if people don't see it now, it will come out,” Cade went on. “To the ones who should be worried, you know who you are too. The nonsense needs to end, and the healing process needs to begin. The lord tends to pay those people back in his own ways. So for the first time I'm publicly saying #FREEBRITNEY.”
Cade’s comments come roughly a month after the emotional court hearing where Britney opened up about how she has struggled under the terms of her conservatorship, which has seen her life and finances legally controlled by her father and lawyers since 2008.
During the hearing, Britney claimed that the conservatorship had been "abusive" and likened it to "sex trafficking."
Speaking about her experience under the terms of the conservatorship, Britney alleged that her conservators "threatened" her to make public appearances, kept her under 24-hour surveillance, and have prevented her from removing her IUD despite her desire to have more children.
“I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking,” Britney said in court. “Making anyone work, work against their will, taking all their possessions away.”
Britney also said she wanted her father, and anyone else involved in her conservatorship, to be charged with "abuse" and be jailed for "punishing" her.
"I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," she told the judge. "I want him investigated. ... This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life."
After Britney's testimony, an attorney for Jamie Spears said he was "sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain." And in documents filed a week later, Jamie stated that he was concerned about the "management and care" of his daughter.
And, most recently, Britney's new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has said he's "moving aggressively and expeditiously" to remove Jamie from the conservatorship arrangement.
“As I’ve said in court, last week and outside — my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears, unless he resigns first,” Rosengart told reporters after a brief court hearing last week.
-
