And over the next few months, the rumors that Kylie and Tyga were dating only grew more popular as several more hints unraveled. In March 2015, for example, Tyga shared a photo of Kylie to his Instagram page and wrote, “Certain things catch your eye, but only few capture the heart.” And four months later, Kylie’s sister Khloé appeared to justify their apparent relationship by saying that Kylie was “not a normal 17-year-old.”