Last month, Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, was granted shared custody of her eldest son following a heated legal battle with her ex Tyga.
If you didn’t know, Angela, 35, shares 11-year-old King with the rapper. She also has a 6-year-old daughter, named Dream, with her ex Rob Kardashian.
Back in 2022, both Tyga and Rob publicly blasted Angela after she claimed that she was getting “no support” as a single mother.
Taking to social media, Angela alleged, “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA.” She later added, “Single no support child support.”
Rob and Tyga wasted no time rebutting Angela’s claims. The rapper wrote in an Instagram comment, “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon-sat. Why would I pay child support lol.”
Soon after, Rob echoed, “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol.”