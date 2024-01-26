Blac Chyna Now Has 50-50 Custody Of Her Kids With Exes Tyga And Rob Kardashian Following Their Infamous Messy Feud

“I just want time with my kids. And by all means, if I'm going to have to go to court and fight for it, that's just what I'm going to do,” said Chyna, aka Angela White.

Leyla Mohammed
Last month, Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, was granted shared custody of her eldest son following a heated legal battle with her ex Tyga.

If you didn’t know, Angela, 35, shares 11-year-old King with the rapper. She also has a 6-year-old daughter, named Dream, with her ex Rob Kardashian.

Back in 2022, both Tyga and Rob publicly blasted Angela after she claimed that she was getting “no support” as a single mother.

Taking to social media, Angela alleged, “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA.” She later added, “Single no support child support.”

Rob and Tyga wasted no time rebutting Angela’s claims. The rapper wrote in an Instagram comment, “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon-sat. Why would I pay child support lol.”

Soon after, Rob echoed, “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol.”

The following year, news broke that Angela had requested that legal and physical custody of King be split between herself and Tyga. According to multiple outlets, the court papers stated, “The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.”

Tyga immediately made it known that he wasn’t happy with the legal filing, writing in another Instagram comment, “10 years later…nah…stick to your schedule sat-mon.”

Elsewhere within the messy legal case, Angela filed an income and expense declaration, telling the court that she’d had to “resort” to selling her personal items — namely “clothing, purses, and shoes” — in order to “make ends meet.” She purportedly claimed to have made over $178,000 selling her belongings.

Eventually, in December 2023, Angela and Tyga settled their disputes with an agreement. The exes were reportedly ordered to share joint and legal physical custody of King. It was decided that the little boy would spend weekdays with his dad, who was not ordered to pay child support, and weekends with Angela.

Now opening up about the legal battle, Angela — who has spent almost a year on a journey of self-improvement — said during a new chat with Entertainment Tonight that she’s super excited to have shared custody of her kids.

“I fought my way through it,” she said of the legal battle. “It's done. I'm so excited. You have no idea.”

Speaking about her coparenting relationships with Rob and Tyga, Angela noted, “We have structure. I think structure's key.”

“I’m in a better place,” she went on. “Having a structure for me and stability for me is everything for me. Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong.”

What’s more, Angela said in the interview that she never asked her exes for child support. She shared, “I just want time with my kids. And by all means, if I'm going to have to go to court and fight for it, that's just what I'm going to do.”

She added, “I'm really happy. I’m happy, the kids are happy, but most importantly, it’s about the kids.”

