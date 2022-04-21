Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Blac Chyna’s Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against The Kardashians For Loss Of Earnings, Emotional Distress, And Humiliation
Chyna is demanding that the Kardashians pay her over $60 million for “loss of future earnings” alone, claiming that she missed out on TV offers, club appearances, and social media deals after her and Rob’s show was canceled.
Earlier this month, Blac Chyna reestablished her 2017 lawsuit against the Kardashians, in which she accused them of purposefully getting her and ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian’s E! reality show, Rob & Chyna, axed.
Chyna first revealed her plans to refocus on the trial in a statement shared to Twitter on April 2. “I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloe, and Kylie,” she wrote.
Accusing the Kar-Jenners of getting her show “killed,” Chyna wrote that the financial loss hugely impacted her two kids: 5-year-old Dream, who she shares with Rob, and 9-year-old King Cairo, who she shares with her ex, Tyga. “When they got my #1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS,” she wrote.
Rob & Chyna, one of Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ spin offs, premiered in September 2016 — the same month that Chyna and Rob’s turbulent months-long relationship came to an end. The show focused on their whirlwind romance, which saw them engaged and pregnant within months of going public.
Roughly 1.4 million viewers tuned into the season premiere, which was on par with many episodes of Keeping Up. But, shortly after Chyna and Rob’s breakup made headlines, the ratings had dropped below a million viewers.
Soon after, Rob posted multiple nude photos of Chyna on social media, prompting her to obtain a restraining order against him in July 2017. She later accused him of domestic abuse in another lawsuit, though ended up dropping the case after they reached a private agreement outside court — which included joint custody of their daughter.
Weeks later, Rob — along with Kylie — sued Chyna, alleging that she’d attempted to choke him with an iPhone cable during a fight and raised a gun near him, among other harms. He also accused her of using his family for financial gain, and claimed it’d been a mutual decision by E! and the Kardashians to discontinue their show — though he recently withdrew the case for the sake of their daughter.
In October 2017, Chyna claimed in court that Rob leaking her nude photos caused her to suffer “significant damages,” which she believed caused their reality show to get axed. Insisting that his family were also behind the show’s cancelation, Chyna accused the Kardashians of “slut-shaming her on social media” and becoming “media predators” while the second season was being filmed.
The Kardashians later asked a judge in court to dismiss the suit, arguing that it would have been impossible to film a second season of the show due to Chyna’s restraining order against Rob. In December 2020, Bunim/Murray Productions — the company behind the making of Rob & Chyna — was ordered to turn over any unaired footage from what would have been the show’s second season.
After largely remaining out of the public eye since, Rob and Chyna found themselves feuding online again late last month, after she claimed she gets no child support as a single mother.
“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” she wrote in a now-viral tweet. “Single no support child support,” she added.
After a screenshot of Chyna’s tweets was shared by Instagram page The Shade Room, Rob publicly commented to defend his name. “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol,” he wrote. Similarly, Tyga also commented under the post, writing: “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol.”
A few days later, Chyna shared her aforementioned Twitter statement announcing that she’d be reestablishing her legal battle against the Kar-Jenners, in which she accused them of telling “lies” “behind closed doors.”
“I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done,” she wrote.
“At the end of the trial, I’m going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too,” she added.
On April 18, the legal battle officially began, with Chyna, Kris, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie appearing at the Los Angeles County Superior Court in person for the jury selection.
In the courtroom, Chyna’s attorney did not specify how much in damages she's seeking, and the Kardashians simply referred to the figure as “millions.” However, it’s been reported by multiple outlets that she’s looking for $108 million.
According to Insider, the Mail Online, and Metro — all of whom have obtained court documents — Chyna’s demands include $44 million for “past economic damage” and $64 million for “future economic damage.” She has claimed that her show’s cancelation caused her to miss out on attaining several lucrative deals, including reality TV appearances, club appearances, and social media posts.
Other outlets have reported that the figure is closer to $300 million. Radar Online obtained a court motion filed by the Kardashians, in which they claimed that Chyna is seeking over $100 million in economic damages alone, as well as “upwards of another $200 million in general and punitive damages.”
Radar has reported that Chyna is demanding $36 million from Kim for emotional distress, another $36 million for injury to reputation and humiliation, and $36 million for anxiety and betrayal.
For “punitive damages,” Radar claims that Chyna is seeking an additional $100 million from Kim alone, $94 million from Kim and Kylie together, $19 million from Kris, and $5 million from Khloé. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, for comment on these figures.
During the opening statements in court, Ciani told the judge that Chyna had worked for years to build a professional and personal career for herself, which she claimed was then destroyed by the Kardashians.
"Chyna went from being the star on E!’s number one hit show at $92,500 per episode to being off the airwaves entirely,’ Ciani said. She also claimed that the Kardashian family spread rumors about the alleged abuse to people at E!, and that the unaired footage would prove Chyna didn't assault Rob.
Meanwhile, the Kardashians’ attorney, Michael Rhodes, claimed that Chyna had desperately wanted “to be a part” of their family with the goal of using them for personal gain, echoing accusations made by Rob back in 2017.
"Ms. White wanted something and I want you to search as you listen to the evidence" for what that was, Rhodes said. "She wanted to be one of them."
On April 20, the group appeared in court again for the continuation of the trial, this time hearing Chyna’s testimony — during which she claimed that she was just “being funny” when she previously wrapped the iPhone cord around Rob’s neck and raised a gun next to him.
“Jokingly, I grabbed the phone [cord] and put it around his neck,” she testified, adding that she wanted to “get his attention” while he was playing video games. “Not to strangle him.”
Chyna said that she later went into a bedroom where Rob was on FaceTime with some friends, picked up an unloaded gun from the nightstand, and raised it in the air next to him.
“I’m being funny like, ‘If he ever leaves me, I’ll get him,’” she told the judge, adding that she was “just joking.”
Chyna is now expected to be cross examined by Michael Rhodes on Thursday.
While Rob’s attorney maintained that their breakup is what caused the show to end, Chyna was convinced that it would have been picked up for a second season regardless, due to its “stellar” ratings.
Leyla Mohammed a is Celebrity News Fellow for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.