“[I’m] using my platform and the influence I’m so privileged to have to focus on females, to focus on families, the Latinx community and women of color, and especially entrepreneurs, because I really feel like entrepreneurs are such special people,” she said. “They’re artistic in business — they can change the world in so many ways.”

“It’s not any one person or any one thing,” she said, when commenting on working within a cultural “tipping point” for women. “It’s many, many women, understanding and not being afraid, including myself, that are saying, ‘I deserve a seat at the table. I have something to offer. I am worthy, I have value, I’m artistic, I am smart, I have good business sense, I’m creative, I’m forward-thinking, I’m visionary, I want to learn, I want to keep learning, I want to keep evolving, I want to keep growing.’”

“And that’s what’s happening in the world right now,” she went on. “That’s what I want for my kids, not just my daughter, but for my son too. I want him to be just as conscious about women as my daughter is for herself.”

Jennifer also opened up about the lack of representation she found growing up as a young Latin girl, and its influence on her vision now.

“Early in my career, I chose to be a brand ambassador for companies like L’Oréal and Louis Vuitton when others weren’t really doing that,” she said. “But I felt that it was important to start seeing somebody who looked like me in those ads, because it had been the same look for so long. And to see a Latina there, a young Latin girl, at the time for me was very, very important.”

And, speaking of her success as a multifaceted creative, the 52-year-old described herself as a “scarce asset,” and shared that formulating and building her brand J.Lo Beauty had been “a long time coming.”

“It’s not something I did overnight. It’s something that my whole life has informed, I think, as an artist and as a woman. As a founder of the brand, I really wanted to create products that work as hard as I do,” she said.

“I am the scarce asset — somebody who is a proven creator, artist and entrepreneur who has an ability to really connect with people,” she said. “That is my blessing, and what I feel is an incredible, incredible gift that I’ve been given from God. And I don’t take it for granted. I cherish it and try to use it in the best way that I always can.”