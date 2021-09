If you didn’t know, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have made headlines over the past few months, ever since rekindling their relationship earlier this year.

And in a new interview with Adweek as part of a profile on Jennifer — which also marks the couple’s first joint interview since announcing they’d reunited in July — the pair have now offered a rare insight into their support and admiration for one another.

As their latest cover star, J.Lo discussed her range of personal projects, including her latest partnership to support Latin entrepreneurs, her brand J.Lo Beauty , and more — all of which are focused on supporting the Latinx community and women of color.

“[I’m] using my platform and the influence I’m so privileged to have to focus on females, to focus on families, the Latinx community and women of color, and especially entrepreneurs, because I really feel like entrepreneurs are such special people,” she said. “They’re artistic in business — they can change the world in so many ways.”

“It’s not any one person or any one thing,” she said, when commenting on working within a cultural “tipping point” for women. “It’s many, many women, understanding and not being afraid, including myself, that are saying, ‘I deserve a seat at the table. I have something to offer. I am worthy, I have value, I’m artistic, I am smart, I have good business sense, I’m creative, I’m forward-thinking, I’m visionary, I want to learn, I want to keep learning, I want to keep evolving, I want to keep growing.’”

“And that’s what’s happening in the world right now,” she went on. “That’s what I want for my kids, not just my daughter, but for my son too. I want him to be just as conscious about women as my daughter is for herself.”

Jennifer also opened up about the lack of representation she found growing up as a young Latin girl, and its influence on her vision now.

“Early in my career, I chose to be a brand ambassador for companies like L’Oréal and Louis Vuitton when others weren’t really doing that,” she said. “But I felt that it was important to start seeing somebody who looked like me in those ads, because it had been the same look for so long. And to see a Latina there, a young Latin girl, at the time for me was very, very important.”

And, speaking of her success as a multifaceted creative, the 52-year-old described herself as a “scarce asset,” and shared that formulating and building her brand J.Lo Beauty had been “a long time coming.”

“It’s not something I did overnight. It’s something that my whole life has informed, I think, as an artist and as a woman. As a founder of the brand, I really wanted to create products that work as hard as I do,” she said.

“I am the scarce asset — somebody who is a proven creator, artist and entrepreneur who has an ability to really connect with people,” she said. “That is my blessing, and what I feel is an incredible, incredible gift that I’ve been given from God. And I don’t take it for granted. I cherish it and try to use it in the best way that I always can.”