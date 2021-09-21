Ben Affleck Opened Up About Being “In Awe” Of Jennifer Lopez In Their First Joint Interview Since Getting Back Together Days After Making Their First Red Carpet Appearance In 18 Years
Ben likened Jennifer’s impact to one that only “few people throughout history have had,” in a rare public declaration of how he’s inspired by her success.
The Bennifer content we’ve received in recent weeks is the gift that keeps on giving.
If you didn’t know, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have made headlines over the past few months, ever since rekindling their relationship earlier this year.
And in a new interview with Adweek as part of a profile on Jennifer — which also marks the couple’s first joint interview since announcing they’d reunited in July — the pair have now offered a rare insight into their support and admiration for one another.
As their latest cover star, J.Lo discussed her range of personal projects, including her latest partnership to support Latin entrepreneurs, her brand J.Lo Beauty, and more — all of which are focused on supporting the Latinx community and women of color.
“I want to provide people with the opportunity to enhance their lives,” Jen began.
“[I’m] using my platform and the influence I’m so privileged to have to focus on females, to focus on families, the Latinx community and women of color, and especially entrepreneurs, because I really feel like entrepreneurs are such special people,” she said. “They’re artistic in business — they can change the world in so many ways.”
“It’s not any one person or any one thing,” she said, when commenting on working within a cultural “tipping point” for women. “It’s many, many women, understanding and not being afraid, including myself, that are saying, ‘I deserve a seat at the table. I have something to offer. I am worthy, I have value, I’m artistic, I am smart, I have good business sense, I’m creative, I’m forward-thinking, I’m visionary, I want to learn, I want to keep learning, I want to keep evolving, I want to keep growing.’”
“And that’s what’s happening in the world right now,” she went on. “That’s what I want for my kids, not just my daughter, but for my son too. I want him to be just as conscious about women as my daughter is for herself.”
Jennifer also opened up about the lack of representation she found growing up as a young Latin girl, and its influence on her vision now.
“Early in my career, I chose to be a brand ambassador for companies like L’Oréal and Louis Vuitton when others weren’t really doing that,” she said. “But I felt that it was important to start seeing somebody who looked like me in those ads, because it had been the same look for so long. And to see a Latina there, a young Latin girl, at the time for me was very, very important.”
And, speaking of her success as a multifaceted creative, the 52-year-old described herself as a “scarce asset,” and shared that formulating and building her brand J.Lo Beauty had been “a long time coming.”
“It’s not something I did overnight. It’s something that my whole life has informed, I think, as an artist and as a woman. As a founder of the brand, I really wanted to create products that work as hard as I do,” she said.
“I am the scarce asset — somebody who is a proven creator, artist and entrepreneur who has an ability to really connect with people,” she said. “That is my blessing, and what I feel is an incredible, incredible gift that I’ve been given from God. And I don’t take it for granted. I cherish it and try to use it in the best way that I always can.”
And Ben Affleck — who has rarely spoken publicly about his and Jen’s relationship — then weighed in on her achievements, revealing that he’s “in awe” of her and her success.
“All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them,” he said.
“I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is,” he continued. “At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people.”
“Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country,” he added. “That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.”
Ben and Jen’s latest comments come just days after they made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.
The pair drew attention as they showed up to the event together in support of Ben's new film, The Last Duel, marking their first red carpet appearance together in 18 years.
It’s safe to say that fans were overjoyed when pictures of the couple walking the red carpet surfaced on social media.
Days later, the pair turned heads yet again as they attended the Met Gala together, where J.Lo rocked a stunning sheriff-inspired get-up.
And among the influx of Bennifer photos that surfaced was the infamous picture of their “masked kiss” — which perhaps marked one of the event’s most eyebrow-raising moments, as it quickly went viral.
The Venice Film Festival was the first event that Jennifer and Ben — who previously dated between 2002 and 2004 — attended together romantically since rekindling their relationship earlier this year.
If you’re not aware of the months of speculation (and ultimate joy) that preceded the ascension of Bennifer 2.0, allow me to fill you in.
Things kicked off back in April, after it was reported that the newly single Jennifer and Ben — who had both recently split from former partners Alex Rodriguez and Ana de Armas respectively — had started “hanging out.”
And as photos of the pair began to surface, fans were surprised, to say the least.
Soon after, news broke that Jennifer and Ben had spent a weeklong vacation together, fueling rumors of a rekindling even further.
Well, months later, and after lots of speculation around the former flames’ relationship status, Ben and Jen finally went Instagram official in July — much to the joy of the longtime Bennifer fans.
The pair shared photos of themselves celebrating J.Lo’s 52nd birthday on a yacht in St. Tropez, where they certainly didn’t shy away from some PDA.
So, with their latest appearances at the star-studded events of this month, it looks like Bennifer 2.0 is still going strong.
