“The Last Of Us” Star Bella Ramsey Recalled Being Turned Away From Acting Jobs As A Child Because They Didn’t Have The “Hollywood Look,” And It’s Heartbreaking

“imagine being 6 or 7 and being told that... very sad.”

By
Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed News Staff

Earlier this year, Bella Ramsey, 19, shot to worldwide fame thanks to their leading role in hit HBO series The Last of Us.

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

Bella, who is nonbinary and uses any pronouns, portrayed fan-favorite character Ellie alongside Pedro Pascal, who played Joel. She delivered an incredible performance across all 10 episodes of the post-apocalyptic thriller and won heaps of praise from viewers across the globe.

Amy Sussman / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

But before starring in TLOU, Bella actually featured in a series of renowned TV shows — perhaps most notably HBO’s Game of Thrones, in which she played Lady Lyanna Mormont at the age of 13.

Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

In fact, Bella’s acting career goes all the way back to 2007, when the star joined their local stage school at just 4 years old.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

But sadly, it seems that even the youngest of stars aren’t safe from the pressures that actors face when it comes to the Hollywood industry, with Bella revealing that they were once cast out from a role because the director felt as though they didn’t have the right “look.”

Joseph Okpako / WireImage

In an interview clip first shared by Twitter user @sourkettle that went viral over the weekend, Bella recalled being turned away from one of her “first-ever” auditions because of her appearance, explaining that the director actually “really liked” her performance.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

“I was told [in] one of my first auditions ever... The director really liked me but I didn’t get the part because I didn’t have the ‘Hollywood look,’” she said while signaling air quotes with her hands. “That’s something that I’ve always found very interesting.”

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

The clip quickly garnered lots of attention on Twitter, and left fans discussing the unfair pressures placed on child actors to adhere to an unrealistic and dated beauty standard.

Amy Sussman / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

“imagine being 6 or 7 and being told that… very sad,” one person wrote, seemingly estimating how old Bella might’ve been at the time.

kettle ༂ @sourkettle

@Entertain1Viber i mean yeah but imagine being 6 or 7 and being told that still very sad

Twitter: @sourkettle

“saying that to a child is so effed up… god hollywood sucks,” someone added.

gigi | tlou era @sapphosz

saying that to a child is so effed up… god hollywood sucks https://t.co/IVk098nLtB

Twitter: @sapphosz

Fans went on to criticize the way that talented actors are “overlooked” if they don't fit into this so-called Hollywood look.

Marc Piasecki / WireImage

“its so sad that this is a defining factor rather than casting who most faithfully represents the character,” one user added.

pheebs ⚢ @sashannarcier

its so sad that this is a defining factor rather than casting who most faithfully represents the character https://t.co/KdalUvfA5m

Twitter: @sashannarcier

“It’s a shame so many talented people are overlooked because they don’t have ‘the look,’” another person wrote.

Miranda Blake @mirandablake41

It’s a shame so many talented people are overlooked because they don’t have ‘the look’ https://t.co/UchsojZJhT

Twitter: @mirandablake41

In turn, people wound up discussing the way that celebrities more broadly are pressured to cater to this “Hollywood look,” which is incredibly narrow and noninclusive.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

“This just makes you realize why there’s a lot of copy & paste celebrities with unnecessary surgeries… so sad that Bella had to be told this,” one tweet read.

༼•̫͡•༽ @fvkincupid

This just makes you realize why there’s a lot of copy &amp; paste celebrities with unnecessary surgeries… so sad that Bella had to be told this. https://t.co/bMaqkMWkR5

Twitter: @fvkincupid

“Not looking right for a role is different from someone saying you don’t have ‘the look.’ Fuck them and fuck ‘the Hollywood look,’” someone tweeted.

Cara Bear @Im_ThatCaraChic

This would’ve pissed me off for the rest of my life. Not looking right for ✨A✨ role is different from someone saying you don’t have “the look.” Fuck them and fuck “the Hollywood look.” https://t.co/JFFzLaW3IR

Twitter: @Im_ThatCaraChic

