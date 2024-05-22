After Tearfully Apologizing To Jennifer Lopez Over Those Viral Resurfaced Podcast Comments, Ayo Edebiri Has Revealed How The Singer Reacted

But ahead of the gig, things got super awkward when some past comments Ayo made about J.Lo’s music career resurfaced online.
As you might have seen, Ayo appeared on the Scam Goddess podcast back in 2020 — and during her episode, she referred to Jennifer’s music career as “one long scam.” She said, “Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time because J.Lo is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Her whole career is one long scam.”
Ayo later said that J.Lo “thinks she's on multiple tracks, but it's not her.” She added, “I think she thinks that she's still good even though, like, she's not singing for most of these songs.”
Ayo wound up addressing her past comments during the SNL episode in a skit titled “Why'd You Say It.” She said, “OK. We get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid.”
“But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online,” she added.