After Tearfully Apologizing To Jennifer Lopez Over Those Viral Resurfaced Podcast Comments, Ayo Edebiri Has Revealed How The Singer Reacted

It comes months after J.Lo revealed Ayo was “mortified” over her viral past comments and “apologized with tears in her eyes.”

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed Staff

Back in February, Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lopez appeared on Saturday Night Live together.

Jennifer Lopez, Ayo Edebiri stand together on a set. Jennifer wears a gray blazer over a white top and yellow skirt, Ayo wears a red sweater and khakis.
Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

But ahead of the gig, things got super awkward when some past comments Ayo made about J.Lo’s music career resurfaced online.

Jennifer Lopez stands on stage holding a red award envelope, dressed in an elegant gown with cascading ruffles and silver fringe accents, giving a speech
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As you might have seen, Ayo appeared on the Scam Goddess podcast back in 2020 — and during her episode, she referred to Jennifer’s music career as “one long scam.” She said, “Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time because J.Lo is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Her whole career is one long scam.”

Jennifer Lopez performing energetically on stage, wearing a black studded jumpsuit with metallic gloves, singing into a microphone. Backup dancers in the background
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Ayo later said that J.Lo “thinks she's on multiple tracks, but it's not her.” She added, “I think she thinks that she's still good even though, like, she's not singing for most of these songs.”

Ayo wound up addressing her past comments during the SNL episode in a skit titled “Why'd You Say It.” She said, “OK. We get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid.”

Closeup of Ayo Edebiri
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

“But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online,” she added.

Shortly afterwards, J.Lo revealed that Ayo had tearfully apologized to her ahead of their joint SNL appearance.

Ayo Edebiri, in a patterned outfit, holds a green statuette award while speaking into a microphone
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

“She was mortified and very sweet,” Jen said. “She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so fucking sorry, it was so awful of me.’”

Jennifer Lopez at an event in an elegant strapless black gown with statement earrings and wavy hair
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

And now, Ayo has shed a little more light on Jennifer's reaction when she apologized to her backstage.

Closeup of Ayo Edebiri
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Sitting down with Vanity Fair for a new cover story, Ayo revealed that J.Lo was super “nice” about the ordeal. “She was very chill and nice about it,” she shared.

Closeup of Ayo Edebiri
Mike Marsland / WireImage

Ayo also shut down speculation that she and J.Lo had started feuding because of her resurfaced podcast comments. “That would be like Mr. Bean and Mick Jagger beefing, and I’m obviously Mr. Bean. She’s J.Lo!” she said.

J.Lo and Ayo Edebiri on &quot;SNL&quot;
Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

All’s well that ends well! You can read Ayo’s full interview here.

