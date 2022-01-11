The rumors reached new heights after a video of Ayesha speaking about lacking “male attention” outside of her and Steph’s marriage resurfaced on Twitter last month.

After weeks of speculation around Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry's marriage, the actor has finally set the record straight.

If you missed it, Ayesha and Steph, who have been married since 2011 and share three children, were trending across social media last month after rumors that they had a nonmonogamous marriage went viral.

The speculation began after popular Instagram gossip page Deuxmoi cited an anonymous source to claim that an unspecified "well-known NBA couple" aren't as "faithful" as they appear on social media.

“Have it on good authority that this well-known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be!” read the tip. @deuxmoi / Via Reddit

“They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they’ve been together for so long,” it continued.

And while the pair didn't address the rumors initially, Ayesha finally refuted the gossip on Monday in response to someone who left a harsh comment under one of her photos.

Sharing a picture of her husband to Instagram, Ayesha wrote, "Good gracious God almighty… my baby's @gq cover shoot," while tagging Steph alongside some lustful emojis.

Among the influx of comments left under Ayesha’s post, one person wrote, “But yet you still want an open relationship smh. If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already.” @ayeshacurry / Via US Magazine

Entering the conversation to hit back at the remark, Ayesha asserted, “Don’t believe everything you read.” @ayeshacurry / Via US Magazine

“Do you know how ridiculous that is?” she added. “Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

Praising Ayesha’s reply, one person commented, “Excellent response. Some of y'all are way too comfortable speaking to people recklessly.” “Y’all really be commenting this stuff under ppl pics? Lol that’s so weird and unnecessarily involved,” one user wrote. “Y’all need to learn how to stay out of married folks business,” echoed another.

Much of the speculation around the pair's relationship was exacerbated after a resurfaced clip of Ayesha discussing her marriage to the NBA star — and, particularly, some of the problems they face around jealousy — began making the rounds on Twitter

As fans of the couple might recall, Ayesha found herself facing harsh criticism back in 2019 after candidly speaking about some of her and Steph's marriage struggles in a now-viral episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk.

Explaining how she feels about Steph receiving female attention, Ayesha said, “Stephen is very nice by nature, and he’s very talkative... and so everything’s always very ‘friendly,’” she said, gesturing with air quotes. “Sometimes, to the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I’m a grown woman, I’ll just insert myself.’” Red Table Talk / Via Facebook

“The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting,” she said. “But for me... I honestly hate it. I don’t like when I feel, like, leveled off with someone. It just irks my nerves.”

"We had the conversation about it, and [Steph] tried really, really hard to make sure that if we're going somewhere, I'm being introduced," she explained. "I don't like to have to introduce myself."

Ayesha added, “But there have been a couple of times where I’ve wanted to punch somebody in the face for sure. “He doesn’t necessarily know how to deal with that... He can’t see it coming, I see it from a mile away.”

And Ayesha went on to detail how the unwanted flirtations Steph found himself attracting only fueled her insecurities over the lack of male attention she received outside of their marriage — something that hugely divided the internet.

“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that — yeah, there are all these women throwing themselves [at Steph], but me, the past 10 years, I don't have any of that,” she said. Red Table Talk / Via Facebook

“I have zero — this sounds weird — but, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’” Ayesha continued. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @ayeshacurry

Those whom she was in conversation with — including the show’s host, Jada, daughter, Willow Smith, and mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, as well as the women of the Curry family — consoled Ayesha and let her know that while she “wasn’t looking” for attention elsewhere, she simply wouldn’t notice any that she happened to receive.

After the conversation went viral, many viewers argued that Ayesha was wrong for wanting attention from other men when she's married. Others, however, commended her for being vulnerable and honest about her insecurities.

“I am human,” she wrote. “It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out.”

"If what I'm not afraid to say out loud about being a 30yr mama of 3 helps another woman like me feel like they're not the alone and not the only one with an insecurity (because we ALL have them, don't play) then that makes all of this hoopla worth it," she wrote.

“If you get a chance to watch the actual [Red Table Talk] and not the headlines and rumors please do! There is so much more depth to the talk,” Ayesha continued.

“As women let’s continue to uplift, empower and not suppress and compress our feelings and thoughts, as fleeting as some of them may be,” she concluded.