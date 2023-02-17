Austin Butler Revealed He Copied Ryan Gosling By Drinking Melted Ice Cream To Gain Weight For “Elvis” Years After Ryan Was Fired From “The Lovely Bones” For Doing The Same Thing

“I heard that Ryan Gosling, when he was going to do The Lovely Bones, had microwaved Häagen-Dazs and would drink it. So, I started doing that.”

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed News Staff

By now, you’re likely aware of the lengths Austin Butler went to when preparing for the role of Elvis Presley.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images for SBIFF

But if you somehow managed to miss it, allow me to quickly fill you in.

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

Austin was cast as the late icon in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic, and his severe commitment to the role had a lasting impact.

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

Not only did Austin avoid seeing his family for three years while he was preparing for and shooting the project, but he was also left unaware of his own identity by the time filming wrapped.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

“I didn't see my family for about three years. I was off in New York prepping with Baz, and then I went to Australia. I had months where I wouldn’t talk to anybody. When I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis,” he said last December.

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

In fact, up until a couple of weeks ago, Austin had continued to speak in Elvis’s notable Southern accent, claiming that he believed it had become a part of his “DNA.”

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Fans ended up labeling Austin “insufferable” for taking method acting way too seriously, while he also admitted that he fell into “a rabbit hole of obsession” with his dedication to the role.

Jeremy Chan / Getty Images

“I broke down his life into periods of time where I could hear the differences in how his voice changed over the years and how his movement changed over the years, and I spent two years studying, trying to find his humanity as best as I could through that,” Austin said at the Cannes Film Festival last May.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Now, Austin is opening up further about the measures he took to become Elvis Presley, revealing that he also underwent a physical transformation.

YouTube

Explaining that he needed to gain weight in order to play the older version of Elvis in parts of the film, Austin revealed on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast this week that while he wore a bodysuit for some scenes, he wanted to ensure that he was as prepared as possible in real life, too.

YouTube

“I would go get two dozen doughnuts and eat them all,” Austin said. “I really started to pack on some pounds.”

Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Explaining that he ended up feeling “awful” with himself after incorporating these new eating habits, Austin continued, “It's fun for a week or so, and then you feel awful with yourself.”

Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images for SBIFF

And going on to reveal that he also took inspiration from fellow actor Ryan Gosling, Austin shared more details about how he achieved his physical transformation for Elvis.

Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

“I heard that Ryan Gosling, when he was going to do The Lovely Bones, had microwaved Häagen-Dazs and would drink it. So I started doing that,” he said.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

If you didn’t know, Ryan memorably gained weight for the 2009 Peter Jackson film after being cast as the character of Jack Salmon.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Ryan revealed that he drank melted Häagen-Dazs ice cream in order to achieve his goal, which he set in place due to how he envisioned the character.

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

However, the film’s director and producers did not approve of Ryan’s weight gain and ultimately fired him from the movie just days before production began in 2007.

Don Arnold / WireImage

“We had a different idea of how the character should look,” Ryan told the Hollywood Reporter after being replaced by Mark Wahlberg.

Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“We didn’t talk very much during the pre-production process, which was the problem,” he continued. “It was a huge movie, and there’s so many things to deal with, and he couldn’t deal with the actors individually. I just showed up on set, and I had gotten it wrong.”

Tristar Media / WireImage

Topics in this article

Skip to footer