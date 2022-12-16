However, she went on to contradict Theo’s remarks about wanting the prosthetic penis to be average sized, as she claimed he “wanted to have the biggest one.”
“He wanted to have the biggest one or whatever. He wanted to have the big one and he got it,” she purportedly said. “Guys are so weird with that stuff.”
Going on to discuss the difference between men and women doing nude scenes, Aubrey said that in her "experience," there is "more fuss" around the former, seemingly referring to the huge uproar around Theo's full-frontal display.
“I’m like, ‘Women get naked all the time, what’s the big deal,’” she added.
Elsewhere, Aubrey recently discussed what she believes really went down between Harper and Cameron in that memorable — and very tense — scene.
Cameron’s initial casual nudity in Harper’s hotel room was just one example of the several not-so-subtle advances he made toward her over the course of the season.
And in the penultimate episode, Harper — who had ~finally~ learned of Ethan and Cameron’s night of debauchery with Lucia and Mia — ends up sneaking into her hotel room with Cameron. What actually happens between them remains unknown to the audience; Harper maintains that it was just a kiss, which Ethan did not believe.
Speaking about the awkward drama during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers this week, Aubrey said that while Harper and Cameron did “some stuff,” there was definitely “no penetration.”
“What happened is... we did some stuff. And I hated every minute of it. It was disgusting. And there was no penetration! I don’t know,” she said.
Then, when Seth suggested that she and Cameron might’ve “grabbed” each other’s butts, Aubrey replied, “I think I grabbed a little more than that.”