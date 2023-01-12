Everyone Is Obsessed With Andrew Garfield And Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Super Flirty Exchange At The Golden Globes And You Need To See It

“The hand grab. Him asking about her star sign. Andrew Garfield fancies Amelia.”

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed News Staff

The 2023 awards season kicked off in full swing this week with the 80th Golden Globes.

Matt Winkelmeyer / FilmMagic

And of all the standout moments that went viral from the night, an eyebrow-raising exchange between Andrew Garfield and presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg has caught fans’ attention.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

For those who aren’t aware, Amelia is a British media personality known for her comical skits and portrayal of a purposefully “awkward” character.

Chicken Shop Date

She is perhaps most well known for her YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, in which she takes different celebrities — including the likes of Jack Harlow, Ed Sheeran, and Daniel Kaluuya — to local chicken shops for hilariously awkward “dates.”

Chicken Shop Date

Now, while Andrew Garfield hasn’t actually appeared on Chicken Shop Date before, he did meet Amelia a couple of months ago, when she interviewed him at GQ’s Men of the Year awards.

Phillip Faraone / FilmMagic

“I’ve been trying to get a date with you for a while,” Amelia told Andrew on the red carpet in November. “I’m asking you out right now,” she said, to which the Spider-Man actor laughed and teased, “You do date a lot of people.”

ً @wrathsemilia

it’s hard to see other people living your dream

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @wrathsemilia

Fans were immediately obsessed with the flirtatious exchange, commenting under the YouTube video to express their thoughts. “The chemistry is off the charts!” one person wrote, while another added, “i really hope they do a chicken shop date together.”

YouTube

And this evident chemistry is something that has taken the internet by storm once more, with the pair reuniting at the Golden Globes on Tuesday.

Frazer Harrison / WireImage

Amelia, who was reporting live on the red carpet, shared footage of the various interviews she conducted, including Andrew’s.

And it’s safe to say that Andrew couldn’t hide his glee as he approached Amelia, immediately teasing her for her apparent awkward glance at him.

YouTube

The two jokingly jabbed at each other back and forth, before smiling and saying, “Hi” — only to burst into fits of laughter once again moments later.

YouTube
YouTube

“We must stop meeting like this,” Amelia said, to which Andrew caught her off guard by replying: “I only ever wanna see you.”

YouTube

“What?” she laughed, to which he hilariously fumbled his words before adding: “That’s not the end of the sentence!”

YouTube

Andrew reached out and grabbed Amelia’s hand, which was holding the microphone, as the pair giggled uncontrollably.

YouTube

But alas, he finally managed to compose himself and finish what he was ~actually~ meant to say: “I only ever wanna see you in these kinds of situations.”

YouTube

Later on, Amelia told Andrew that she was planning on inviting him to her birthday party at the end of the month.

“When's your birthday? What astrological sign are you?” Andrew laughed, to which she replied, “I’m an Aquarius — that’s your moon.”

YouTube

Andrew raised his eyebrows and said, “If you have a sun sign that’s the same as the moon sign of someone else... It’s good.”

YouTube

The pair then quipped that they probably shouldn’t “explore” whatever connection lies between them, as it would clearly be “too much.”

YouTube

Eventually, Amelia attempted to ask Andrew a “serious question,” though to no avail, as she and Andrew could not stop laughing at every given opportunity.

YouTube

And after lots of back and forth, the two rounded things off by calling each other “great.”

YouTube

Andrew and Amelia’s chemistry immediately struck a chord with internet users, many of whom took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the cute exchange.

“I am obsessed with this in every way,” one person wrote. “rom com now,” another said.

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

“The man is so in love. Get him down the chicken shop immediately,” one person said. “he is devastatingly into you. marry now,” another person wrote.

Several other users joked that Andrew and Amelia needed to “get a room” because their “sexual tension” and chemistry was clearly “through the roof.”

YouTube

“we are in real time witnessing Andrew Garfield fall in love with Amelia like it's serious now,” one person tweeted.

єммα💫🌲вєfσяє тнє σтнєяиєѕѕ ¢αмє @EmkatlavKaye

we are in real time witnessing Andrew Garfield fall in love with Amelia like it's serious now 😭 https://t.co/eB3G50LyVq

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @EmkatlavKaye

“The hand grab. Him asking about her star sign. Andrew Garfield fancies Amelia. He needs to ask her on a date,” another said.

Emi Eleode @EmiEleode

The hand grab. Him asking about her star sign. Andrew Garfield fancies Amelia. He needs to ask her on a date https://t.co/3NuiHu7ptA

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @EmiEleode

Your move, Andrew!

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Topics in this article