Now, while Andrew Garfield hasn’t actually appeared on Chicken Shop Date before, he did meet Amelia a couple of months ago, when she interviewed him at GQ’s Men of the Year awards.
“I’ve been trying to get a date with you for a while,” Amelia told Andrew on the red carpet in November. “I’m asking you out right now,” she said, to which the Spider-Man actor laughed and teased, “You do date a lot of people.”
Fans were immediately obsessed with the flirtatious exchange, commenting under the YouTube video to express their thoughts. “The chemistry is off the charts!” one person wrote, while another added, “i really hope they do a chicken shop date together.”
And this evident chemistry is something that has taken the internet by storm once more, with the pair reuniting at the Golden Globes on Tuesday.
Amelia, who was reporting live on the red carpet, shared footage of the various interviews she conducted, including Andrew’s.
And it’s safe to say that Andrew couldn’t hide his glee as he approached Amelia, immediately teasing her for her apparent awkward glance at him.
The two jokingly jabbed at each other back and forth, before smiling and saying, “Hi” — only to burst into fits of laughter once again moments later.
“We must stop meeting like this,” Amelia said, to which Andrew caught her off guard by replying: “I only ever wanna see you.”
“What?” she laughed, to which he hilariously fumbled his words before adding: “That’s not the end of the sentence!”
Andrew reached out and grabbed Amelia’s hand, which was holding the microphone, as the pair giggled uncontrollably.
But alas, he finally managed to compose himself and finish what he was ~actually~ meant to say: “I only ever wanna see you in these kinds of situations.”
Later on, Amelia told Andrew that she was planning on inviting him to her birthday party at the end of the month.
“When's your birthday? What astrological sign are you?” Andrew laughed, to which she replied, “I’m an Aquarius — that’s your moon.”
Andrew raised his eyebrows and said, “If you have a sun sign that’s the same as the moon sign of someone else... It’s good.”
The pair then quipped that they probably shouldn’t “explore” whatever connection lies between them, as it would clearly be “too much.”
Eventually, Amelia attempted to ask Andrew a “serious question,” though to no avail, as she and Andrew could not stop laughing at every given opportunity.
And after lots of back and forth, the two rounded things off by calling each other “great.”
Andrew and Amelia’s chemistry immediately struck a chord with internet users, many of whom took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the cute exchange.
“I am obsessed with this in every way,” one person wrote. “rom com now,” another said.
“The man is so in love. Get him down the chicken shop immediately,” one person said. “he is devastatingly into you. marry now,” another person wrote.