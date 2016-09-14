L'Oréal Is Accused Of Selling A Product That Allegedly Made Women Bald

The company is accused of fraud and negligence in a class-action lawsuit filed on Wednesday.

The relaxer promises consumers that the product uses "a legendary Indian beauty secret: AMLA oil," which will help "reveal visibly fuller, silkier hair," according to the suit.

But Dorothy Riles, a plaintiff in the suit, experienced the opposite of what the company promised, according to the lawsuit. After using the relaxer, she said she felt her scalp burning and was left with bald patches and scabs on her scalp. She claims she wore a wig to cover the damage.

"The ingredients in the product are very harmful," Lori Feldman, an attorney with Levi & Korsinsky, which is representing the plaintiffs in the suit, told BuzzFeed News. "This product is advertised as having amla oil that will help, but it's trumped many times over by very harmful toxic chemicals."

The product contains a number of potentially irritating ingredients, including lithium hydroxide, hexylene glycol, butylene glycol, cocamidopropyl betaine, and fragrance, according to the complaint.

"What you're really getting is a garbage dump of chemicals that cannot possibly do what L'Oreal promises to do," said Feldman.