Sometimes Saks Fifth Avenue Is Cheaper Than The Outlet

The discounts at outlet stores aren't always as great as you might imagine. There are instances, even, when shoppers get a better deal at regular retailers. Take Off 5th, the outlet arm of high-end retailer Saks Fifth Avenue.

Off 5th markets itself as "the premier luxury-value destination." Yet BuzzFeed News found several examples where it listed designer shoes for more than its regular retail counterpart Saks.

The pricing discrepancy comes as Hudson Bay, which owns both brands, plans to expand its presence in the off-price market, where brand-name products are sold for less than the typical retail price, according to its 2015 annual report. In February, it acquired Gilt Groupe, which runs the discount site Gilt.com, for $250 million.

Consumers clearly are looking for deals, even if they're not always shopping in the right places. Both brick-and-mortar store and online sales increased at Off 5th by 1.7%, while sales at Saks Fifth Avenue decreased by 1% during the 12 months ending in January.

"One of the biggest challenges for companies as they enter the off-price industry is how they are able to manage the cross merchandise," said Marshal Cohen, a retail industry analyst with NPD. "The challenge is how do you see the inventory, keep their products separate and not cannibalize off-price products."

