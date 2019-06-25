Wayfair Workers Plan A Walkout To Protest The Company's Sale Of Furniture To Migrant Detention Facilities
A group of workers are organizing a walkout on Wednesday in protest of Wayfair's sales to furnish a Texas detention facility that houses migrant children seeking asylum.
A group of Wayfair employees are organizing a companywide walkout tomorrow to protest the company’s business with the government agency and its contractors housing children seeking asylum in the US, according to people familiar with the situation inside Wayfair.
The walkout comes after employees discovered on Wednesday that Wayfair fulfilled an order for $200,000 worth of bedroom furniture order for a detention facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas that is designed to hold up to 3,000 migrant children, a Wayfair employee who has access to the contract told BuzzFeed News. Wayfair previously sold furniture to outfit a Tornillo, Texas detention facility housing children seeking asylum in September 2018, the employee said. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Wayfair about these claims and requested comment.
A group of more than 500 employees condemned the sales in a letter sent to Wayfair's leadership team on Monday. They called for the company to stop all of its business with BCFS HHS and for it to develop a code of ethics for business-to-business transactions. The facilities have recently come under fire for their unsanitary conditions and poor treatment of infants, children and teens.
"We believe that the current actions of the United States and their contractors at the Southern border do not represent an ethical business partnership Wayfair should choose to be a part of," the letter stated.
Wayfair responded to the letter Monday evening stating that it believes in the "importance of respecting diversity of thought" but "not all employees or customers agree" with its opinions and demands.
"As a retailer, it is standard practice to fulfill orders for all customers and we believe it is our business to sell to any customer who is acting within the laws of the countries within which we operate," the letter reads. "This does not indicate support for the opinions or actions of the groups or individuals who purchase from us."
In response, a group of employees organized a walkout, demanding that Wayfair discontinue its business with BCFS HHS and donate the $86,000 in profits it made from it to the nonprofit Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.
Planned for Wednesday at 1:30 pm ET, the Wayfair walkout is the latest example of tech employees organizing to change their employer's business practices. Amazon employees recently filed a rejected proposal to require the company to develop a climate change plan that would reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. They have also raised concerns about the potential misuse of the company's Amazon Rekognition product. Last year Google employees organized walkouts to protest the company's handling of sexual misconduct allegations.
