A group of Wayfair employees are organizing a companywide walkout tomorrow to protest the company’s business with the government agency and its contractors housing children seeking asylum in the US, according to people familiar with the situation inside Wayfair.



The walkout comes after employees discovered on Wednesday that Wayfair fulfilled an order for $200,000 worth of bedroom furniture order for a detention facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas that is designed to hold up to 3,000 migrant children, a Wayfair employee who has access to the contract told BuzzFeed News. Wayfair previously sold furniture to outfit a Tornillo, Texas detention facility housing children seeking asylum in September 2018, the employee said. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Wayfair about these claims and requested comment.

A group of more than 500 employees condemned the sales in a letter sent to Wayfair's leadership team on Monday. They called for the company to stop all of its business with BCFS HHS and for it to develop a code of ethics for business-to-business transactions. The facilities have recently come under fire for their unsanitary conditions and poor treatment of infants, children and teens.

"We believe that the current actions of the United States and their contractors at the Southern border do not represent an ethical business partnership Wayfair should choose to be a part of," the letter stated.