Bernie Sanders Vows To Defeat Trump Alongside Clinton In Upcoming Elections

Bernie Sanders told reporters outside of the White House on Thursday that he does not plan to abandon his campaign for the Democratic nomination, but will work with Hillary Clinton to defeat Donald Trump and "create a government that represents all of us and not just the one percent."

The presidential candidate, who has been trailing behind Clinton in superdelegate votes, showed no signs of giving up on his campaign following a private meeting with President Obama in the Oval Office.

Sanders said he spoke briefly with Clinton on Tuesday and congratulated her on a "strong campaign."

"I look forward to meeting with her in the near future to see how we can work together to defeat Donald Trump and create a government that represents all of us and not just the one percent," he said.