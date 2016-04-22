Teacher Aide Fired After Video Shows Him Violently Restraining High School Student
Milwaukee Police arrested the high school teacher's aide for physical abuse of a child.
Milwaukee police are investigating an incident caught on video where a high school teacher's aide allegedly pushed a 14-year-old student to the floor and pinned him down by the neck.
The incident happened around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday after the Bay View High School teacher's aide got into an argument, student witnesses told CBS 58. On Friday, Milwaukee Public Schools terminated the teacher aide effective immediately.
Video appears to show the man push the student on a table. He then wraps both his hands around the boy's neck and pushes him to the ground. The boy appears to struggle, tugging at the pocket on the man's button-up shirt, as the aide holds him down with one hand on his neck.
The staff member, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested on suspicion of physical abuse of a child, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
The student was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
The Milwaukee Public School District called the incident "deeply disturbing."
"As soon as the school administration was notified of the incident, the Milwaukee Police Department was contacted and the staff member was removed from the classroom," the district said in a statement. "We are cooperating with MPD. This staff member – who is a paraprofessional (teacher aide) – faces disciplinary action, including termination."
The investigation remained ongoing.
