Teacher Aide Fired After Video Shows Him Violently Restraining High School Student

Milwaukee police are investigating an incident caught on video where a high school teacher's aide allegedly pushed a 14-year-old student to the floor and pinned him down by the neck.

The incident happened around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday after the Bay View High School teacher's aide got into an argument, student witnesses told CBS 58. On Friday, Milwaukee Public Schools terminated the teacher aide effective immediately.

Video appears to show the man push the student on a table. He then wraps both his hands around the boy's neck and pushes him to the ground. The boy appears to struggle, tugging at the pocket on the man's button-up shirt, as the aide holds him down with one hand on his neck.