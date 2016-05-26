America's Nuclear Program Is Coordinated Using 8-Inch Floppy Disks

The Department of Defense said it'll phase out the disks by 2017.

The Government Accountability Office found that many of the 12 agencies, which make up over 90% of reported federal IT spending, have been using "outdated software languages and hardware parts that are unsupported."

Twenty-six federal agencies spent roughly $61.2 billion last year to maintain outdated systems, while $19.2 billion went toward upgrades.

Several agencies — such as the Treasury Department, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Justice Department, and the Social Security Administration — use systems that are between 31 and 56 years old.

"In some cases, the vendors no longer provide support for hardware or software, creating security vulnerabilities and additional costs," said the report.

Some federal departments — such as the Commerce Department, the Department of Defense, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Health & Human Services, and the Veterans Affairs Department — reported using Microsoft operating systems from the 1980s and 1990s. Support for those stopped more than a decade ago.