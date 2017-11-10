Ulta Beauty Is Giving Sephora A Run For Its Money With The Opening Of A New Store

The retailer's first Manhattan location is among 100 plus locations to be opened this year, the company told BuzzFeed News. It plans to open another 100 stores in 2018.

Ulta Beauty is creeping into new territory: the Big Apple. The beauty retailer announced the grand opening of its first store in Manhattan, which is on the affluent Upper East Side — and a stone's throw from a Sephora.

Ulta Beauty, which sells a broader range of brands than Sephora and has a wider price range, has until this week kept its retail presence in the outer boroughs of New York City and in suburbs across the country. The company, which says it is the largest beauty retailer in the country, is in expansion mode: It plans to open 100 new stores by the end of the year and 100 more stores in 2018, which would bring its total stores to roughly 1,200 across the US.

Ulta Beauty is known for its airy suburban shopping experience and for carrying mass-market brands like Maybelline as well as the higher-end ones that Sephora sells. The move into the Upper East Side is meant to attract new consumers and put the brand into more direct competition with Sephora for the urban beauty enthusiast.

"Manhattan is just part of that overall strategy," Dave Kimbell, Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer of Ulta Beauty, told BuzzFeed News. "With this first Manhattan location, we think it’ll reach a new consumer and deliver what’s really unique about Ulta Beauty for the first time, which we believe will be well received."

