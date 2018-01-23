Two Tinder Security Flaws Mean Strangers Can Spy On Your Swipes

Tinder leaves some data unencrypted, which means a hacker on the same Wi-Fi network could track some of your activity on the app, according to the cybersecurity firm Checkmarx.

"It’s very simple to execute because the problem is, Tinder actually neglected to encrypt some of the data," Amit Ashbel, director of product marketing with the security firm Checkmarx, which led the study, told BuzzFeed News. "You just have to listen to the network and you’ll have the images available to you."



As Wired first reported, because Tinder doesn't encrypt profile images on its app, a hacker can snoop around a user's profile and see their profile images and the images of other users that they view while they are connected to an open Wi-Fi network, according to Checkmarx's research. A hacker might also be able to swap out images a user sees, insert ads, or insert malware disguised as an image. But images aren't the only part of the data that is unencrypted, said Ashbel. A snoop could see when a chat is initiated — but the text in the chat is not exposed because it's encrypted, he said.

A hacker on the same open network could also see when a user swipes left, right, or up to "super like" someone — Tinder does encrypt this data, but the encrypted text for each action has a distinct length, so it would be easy to use that to determine how someone swipes on a profile.

Tinder does not disclose details about its security tools "to avoid tipping off would-be hackers," a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. But it said it takes the security and privacy of users seriously.



"Like every other technology company, we are constantly improving our defenses in the battle against malicious hackers," the spokesperson said. "For example, our desktop and mobile web platforms already encrypt profile images, and we are working towards encrypting images on our app experience as well."