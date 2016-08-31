Two People May Have Died Because Of This Lead-Contaminated Supplement

The Life Rising supplements are being investigated by federal and Illinois regulators for elevated lead levels.

The FDA confirmed that Life Rising DHZC-2 tablets — which are marketed as a "blood circulation regulator" — contained 56 times the amount of lead that would pose a health risk for children.



Ton Shen Health/Life Rising had issued a smaller recall of the tablets on Aug. 11 after one person reported getting sick due to possible lead contamination. On Monday it expanded the recall to include all lots purchased before Aug. 24 after additional incidents were reported.

Federal regulators at the FDA along with county and state health regulators are now investigating a total of six adverse event reports related to the supplement, including three children who became sick and the two fatalities.

No additional details about the deaths were immediately available, and the FDA stated on its website that "It is not clear if the deaths are associated with the product." Ton Shen Health/Life Rising did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.