BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trolls Are Spamming EgyptAir With Photos Of Fake Victims

news

Trolls Are Spamming EgyptAir With Photos Of Fake Victims

Beware of the trolls.

By Leticia Miranda

Headshot of Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on May 19, 2016, at 12:29 p.m. ET

Posted on May 19, 2016, at 11:48 a.m. ET

EgyptAir Flight MS804 crashed in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, leaving relatives of the plane's 56 passengers and 10 crew members desperate for answers.

AP Photo/Amr Nabil

In the social media rush following the crash, a number of people have been trolling EgyptAir's Twitter account, posting tweets seeking information about "missing" loved ones.

Charly / Via Twitter: @NoFolloweresess

But after a quick search through this user's account, @NoFolloweresess, it appears that he's just pretending to be someone named "Charly" concerned about his brother, Alfonso.

@NoFolloweresess / Via Twitter: @NoFolloweresess
@NoFoloweresess / Via Twitter: @NoFolloweresess

A reverse Google image search for the photo used in the tweets leads to a number of other social media posts using the same photo.

Google / Via google.com

Another user tweeting under @sidaxmejicano seems to be doing the same thing, begging the airline for help in finding information about their missing brother.

@sidaxmejicano / Via Twitter: @sidaxmejicano

People saw the user's tweet and offered words of consolation.

@pizzaltal / Via Twitter: @pizzaItal

But turns out, this photo was also used as the Twitter profile picture of another account, @ApuestoEstil. He tweeted to EgyptAir for information about what he claimed were his missing parents and son.

@apuestoestilo / Via Twitter: @apuestoestilo

The photo has since been replaced as @ApuestoEstilo's profile picture.

People flooded the airline's Twitter mentions with prayers for @ApuestoEstilo and screenshots of EgyptAir's contact information.

@ApuestoEstilo / Via Twitter: @ApuestoEstilo
@apuestoestilo / Via Twitter: @ApuestoEstilo

Some verified Twitter users also fell prey to @ApuestoEstilo's hoax.

@BinduRai / Via Twitter: @BinduRai

All the people trolling EgyptAir appear to be a part of a network of mainly Spanish-speaking Twitter users alleging they have missing family members on the flight.

@hubli / Via Twitter: @hubli

Charly, tweeting from @NoFolloweresess, even appeared amused by all the misleading information posted by the other trolls.

@NoFolloweresess / Via Twitter: @NoFolloweresess

It's not clear from a Google image search where Perro, tweeting from @sidaxmejicano, found the photo, but it has been featured in multiple other social media posts.

Google / Via google.com

Two other accounts tweeted the last known photo of Jenni Rivera, a famous Mexican singer and songwriter who died in a plane crash in December 2012.

Alfonso Powers
@retrasxdown / Via Twitter: @retrasxdown

Alfonso Powers' account has been suspended.

It's likely that these accounts are run by one person.

@hubli / Via Twitter: @hubli

Twitter bots are incredibly common on Twitter in Mexico. During the country's 2015 election, Twitter bots were used en masse to trigger trending topics. Many Twitter trolls try to use them for stunts to get popular enough to make money from it.

People seem to be catching on though.

@retrasxdown / Via Twitter: @retrasxdown

But this all goes to show, you can't trust anyone.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com