The Reputation Of The Trump Taj Mahal Casino Crashed This Summer

The reputation of the Trump Taj Mahal casino plunged this summer, according to polling firm YouGov BrandIndex, falling faster than almost any of the 1,5000 companies whose public perceptions are tracked daily by the polling firm. Trump Taj Mahal was among the five worst performers of all the companies being tracked.

The Atlantic City hotel and casino complex faced extensive scrutiny this summer, thanks both to Donald Trump's presidential campaign and a long-running strike that led its owners to announce plans to shutter the facility.

Through daily polling of positive and negative sentiments toward businesses, YouGov BrandIndex produces a company's "buzz score", which can range from +100 to -100. A score of zero implies a neutral reputation, while +30 means respondents are 30% more likely to report favorable sentiments than unfavorable.

"Casinos generally don't have high buzz scores at all — the average casino buzz score is around a score of 2," a YouGov BrandIndex spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "Trump Taj Mahal has consistently been below that mark, usually with more negative perception than positive."



But even by the standards of the casino industry, it was a very rough summer for the Trump Taj Mahal.

