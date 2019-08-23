Trump Ordered US Companies To Leave China And Come Back “Home.” They Aren't.

In a further escalation of the ongoing trade war, President Donald Trump on Friday “ordered” American companies to find alternatives to manufacturing in China, including “bringing your companies HOME,” following that country's announcement of tariffs on imports of $75 billion of American goods.

But President Trump has a major problem — companies aren’t planning on relocating their production to the United States. Nor does the president have the authority to order them. And the American companies that are leaving China aren’t headed for the Rust Belt, but for countries like Vietnam.

“The idea that companies will just come back to the US is unrealistic,” Bethany Aronhalt, a spokesperson for the National Retail Federation, a retail industry lobby group, told BuzzFeed News. “Retailers and other importers could not easily or quickly switch to domestic sources, because they do not exist on the scale that would be needed. Even if there were to be an eventual switch to US sourcing, it would take years to build up a base to support it.”

Beijing’s most recent tariffs are the latest action in a game of tit-for-tat begun by President Trump last year when he announced taxes on Chinese imports as punishment for allegedly stealing intellectual property from US companies. This month, the Trump administration announced it would impose a 10% tax on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports, which include iPhones, toys, footwear, and apparel. After China retaliated, Trump announced Friday evening he would increase the tariffs by an additional 5%.

“The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP,” tweeted Trump on Friday. “Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA.”

Business analysts dismissed the president’s tweets as bluster, noting that he lacked the legal authority to dictate where firms placed their operations. “They’re not coming to the United States,” John D. Morris, a senior research analyst at D.A. Davidson, told BuzzFeed News. “Let me just bottom line it for you.”

Even if US companies that have located their factories overseas could be forced to repatriate, the United States doesn’t have the workforce or manufacturing capacity that China has built over the last 15 to 20 years — which means it would take years to bring production to the United States, said Morris, if not longer.

“You’d have to build an entire industry from scratch,” he said. “We’re talking about factories, workers, training, a large long-term commitment which would take decades.”

Although several companies with headquarters in the United States — including Hasbro, Crocs, and several Walmart suppliers — have been abandoning manufacturing in China, they have been doing so in favor of production in countries like Vietnam.

Furniture retailer LoveSac, which has a headquarters in Connecticut and sources 40% of its product from China, is leaving, CEO Shawn Nelson told investors in June. The company is “on a straight path to exit China as a manufacturing source almost completely over the next 18 months,” he said, identifying Vietnam as a prime candidate for relocated factories.

“Apples-for-apples product cost less there than it does in China,” Nelson told investors. “It's not dramatic or crazy gap in margin, but it certainly is positive to the business.”