This Trans Woman Posted A Selfie To Challenge North Carolina's "Bathroom Law"

"We are all just people. Trying to pee in peace."

Sarah McBride, a 25-year-old transgender woman, recently found herself in the place that has become the epicenter of trans rights — the bathroom.

But it wasn't just any bathroom. It was a bathroom in a government building in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She was traveling through North Carolina in her role as the communications manager for LGBT Progress at American Progress to elevate the voices of trans people who had been impacted by the law when she had to use the bathroom.

After a meeting Thursday morning at the Mecklenburg Government Center after days of hearing the stories of trans people in the state, McBride told BuzzFeed News that she decided to take a simple action to challenge the law.

"Here I am using a women's restroom in North Carolina that I'm technically barred from being in," she writes in a photo caption directly from women's restroom at the government center.

"They say accepting me as the person I have fought my life to be seen as reflects the downfall of a once great nation," she writes.

She lists some of the terms that underscore the mounting hysteria around transgender women who use the women's restroom — "pervert," "man dressed as a woman," a "threat" to children, "confused," and "dangerous."

"I'm just a person," she writes. "We are all just people. Trying to pee in peace."