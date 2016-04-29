An Orphaned Puppy Is Thriving As Part Of A Kitten Litter And It's Super Cute
PUPPIES AND KITTENS.
This is Bobby, a 6-week-old Chihuahua puppy.
When he was just 2 days old, Bobby was orphaned after his mother was hit and killed by a car, according to a video from the Michigan Humane Society.
"[He] really needed a mother's care," said Faith O'Georgia, the organization's customer service representative.
Luckily, the shelter happened to have on hand a cat nursing a litter of kittens, so staff thought they'd try integrating the young pup into the litter. Not only did it work, but it was INSANELY CUTE.
Gwen, the mother cat, had the "perfect personality" to bring him into the family, shelter spokesperson Ryan McTigue told BuzzFeed News.
"She kind of just accepted him in as one of her own," said McTigue. "That's why it's been such a success so far. They're all doing really well."
Bobby now snuggles with his new sibs...
Follows his cat mama around...
And gets plenty of kisses from his new family.
They even let him play with their toys.
"It was a really successful tryout and we're really happy about it," said O'Georgia in the video.
Bobby and his kitty siblings are being cared for by a volunteer until they are old enough to be adopted, said McTigue.
In the meantime, we get to bask in this adorable inter-species love.
😻 😻 😻 😻
-
