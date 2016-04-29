BuzzFeed News

An Orphaned Puppy Is Thriving As Part Of A Kitten Litter And It's Super Cute

PUPPIES AND KITTENS.

By Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on April 29, 2016, at 2:41 p.m. ET

Posted on April 29, 2016, at 12:13 p.m. ET

This is Bobby, a 6-week-old Chihuahua puppy.

Michigan Humane Society / Via Facebook: michiganhumane

When he was just 2 days old, Bobby was orphaned after his mother was hit and killed by a car, according to a video from the Michigan Humane Society.

Michigan Humane Society / Via Facebook: michiganhumane

"[He] really needed a mother's care," said Faith O'Georgia, the organization's customer service representative.

Michigan Humane Society / Via Facebook: michiganhumane

Luckily, the shelter happened to have on hand a cat nursing a litter of kittens, so staff thought they'd try integrating the young pup into the litter. Not only did it work, but it was INSANELY CUTE.

Michigan Humane Society / Via Facebook: michiganhumane
Gwen, the mother cat, had the "perfect personality" to bring him into the family, shelter spokesperson Ryan McTigue told BuzzFeed News.

Michigan Humane Society / Via Facebook: michiganhumane

"She kind of just accepted him in as one of her own," said McTigue. "That's why it's been such a success so far. They're all doing really well."

Bobby now snuggles with his new sibs...

Michigan Humane Society / Via Facebook: michiganhumane

Follows his cat mama around...

Michigan Humane Society / Via Facebook: michiganhumane
And gets plenty of kisses from his new family.

Michigan Humane Society / Via Facebook: michiganhumane

They even let him play with their toys.

Michigan Humane Society / Via Facebook: michiganhumane

"It was a really successful tryout and we're really happy about it," said O'Georgia in the video.

Michigan Humane Society / Via Facebook: michiganhumane

Bobby and his kitty siblings are being cared for by a volunteer until they are old enough to be adopted, said McTigue.

Michigan Humane Society / Via Facebook: michiganhumane

In the meantime, we get to bask in this adorable inter-species love.

Michigan Humane Society / Via Facebook: michiganhumane

😻 😻 😻 😻

