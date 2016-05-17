A Mom Turned Her Self-Conscious Son's Cut Into A Magical Lightning Bolt

This is Brittaney Benesh and her 4-year-old son, Ayden. They live in Vallejo, California.

"He loves dressing up," she said. "He'll dress up as anything."

Ayden had an unfortunate fall last Tuesday night. He jumped on a pile of laundry and cut his forehead on the side of the bed frame.

Ayden was so self-conscious about the cut the next day he didn't want to leave the house, said Benesh.

"I kept asking him if I could see it under the Band-Aid and he kept covering it," said Benesh.

Then she got the idea to take advantage of Ayden's love for dress up to help him embrace his cut.