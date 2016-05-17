A Mom Turned Her Self-Conscious Son's Cut Into A Magical Lightning Bolt
"I just wanted to make him happier."
This is Brittaney Benesh and her 4-year-old son, Ayden. They live in Vallejo, California.
Ayden is a big fan of dressing up, Benesh, 23, told BuzzFeed News.
"He loves dressing up," she said. "He'll dress up as anything."
Ayden had an unfortunate fall last Tuesday night. He jumped on a pile of laundry and cut his forehead on the side of the bed frame.
Ayden was so self-conscious about the cut the next day he didn't want to leave the house, said Benesh.
"I kept asking him if I could see it under the Band-Aid and he kept covering it," said Benesh.
Then she got the idea to take advantage of Ayden's love for dress up to help him embrace his cut.
"I asked if he’d like to be Harry Potter," said Benesh. "And he said 'Yeah!'”
With a red marker, Benesh turned the cut into the top strike of a lightning bolt. Ayden seemed pretty pleased.
Benesh placed a pair of round black glasses on his face to finish out the look.
Ayden loved the costume so much he didn't take it off all day, said Benesh.
"I just wanted to make him happier," said Benesh.
He still asks Benesh to dress him up as Harry Potter, she said. He just dressed up as the famous wizard again on Monday.
"He was really happy with it," said Benesh. "He was excited."
-
Leticia Miranda is a retail reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Leticia Miranda at leticia.miranda@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.