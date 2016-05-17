BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Mom Turned Her Self-Conscious Son's Cut Into A Magical Lightning Bolt

news

A Mom Turned Her Self-Conscious Son's Cut Into A Magical Lightning Bolt

"I just wanted to make him happier."

By Leticia Miranda

Headshot of Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 17, 2016, at 1:11 p.m. ET

This is Brittaney Benesh and her 4-year-old son, Ayden. They live in Vallejo, California.

Brittaney Benesh

Ayden is a big fan of dressing up, Benesh, 23, told BuzzFeed News.

Brittaney Benesh

"He loves dressing up," she said. "He'll dress up as anything."

Ayden had an unfortunate fall last Tuesday night. He jumped on a pile of laundry and cut his forehead on the side of the bed frame.

Brittaney Benesh / Via imgur.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Ayden was so self-conscious about the cut the next day he didn't want to leave the house, said Benesh.

Brittaney Benesh / Via imgur.com

"I kept asking him if I could see it under the Band-Aid and he kept covering it," said Benesh.

Then she got the idea to take advantage of Ayden's love for dress up to help him embrace his cut.

"I asked if he’d like to be Harry Potter," said Benesh. "And he said 'Yeah!'”

Brittaney Benesh / Via imgur.com

With a red marker, Benesh turned the cut into the top strike of a lightning bolt. Ayden seemed pretty pleased.

Brittaney Benesh / Via imgur.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Benesh placed a pair of round black glasses on his face to finish out the look.

Brittaney Benesh / Via imgur.com

Ayden loved the costume so much he didn't take it off all day, said Benesh.

"I just wanted to make him happier," said Benesh.

Brittaney Benesh / Via imgur.com

He still asks Benesh to dress him up as Harry Potter, she said. He just dressed up as the famous wizard again on Monday.

"He was really happy with it," said Benesh. "He was excited."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT