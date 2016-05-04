A 37-Year-Old Guy Broke The World Record For Farthest Hoverboard Flight

A French jet ski champion flew 7,388 feet at a top speed of 44 mph.

Confirmed: @frankyzapata has a new @gwr title for Farthest flight by a hoverboard https://t.co/0k7c6AEbj5

French jet ski champion Franky Zapata has shattered the world record for farthest hoverboard flight.

The 37-year-old flew 7,388 feet, substantially surpassing the previous record of 905 feet and 2 inches set in 2015 by Canadian inventor Catalin Alexandru Duru.

The former jetski racer piloted a hoverboard developed by his company, Zapata Racing, called the Flyboard Air.

Zapata told The Verge in April that the hoverboard was powered by four 250-horsepower engines.

It can reach a maximum height of 10,000 feet and a top speed of 93 miles per hour.