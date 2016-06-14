People Are Losing It Over A Photo Of This Girl With Poison Ivy On Her Eyes Don't worry, she's OK and thinks it is funny too. Twitter

This is Emily Petrozza, a 21-year-old resident of Newington, Connecticut, and Lauren, her 17-year-old sister. Lauren Petrozza

Emily told BuzzFeed News that about four days ago, she noticed a poison ivy rash on her arm. She wasn't sure how she contracted the rash, but said she and a friend go fishing together and take care of feral cats. It wasn't too concerning to her. She said she's had poison ivy rashes in the past.

On Sunday night, Emily said she noticed "little red bumps" on her eyes. When she woke up on Monday, she couldn’t open her eyes. She looked into her bathroom mirror and burst into tears at the sight of her swollen face. Tap to reveal Click to reveal Lauren Petrozza

"I didn't recognize myself," she said. "I could see a little bit but my eyes were so swollen that it hurt to keep them open." She desperately texted everyone she knew to find someone who could take her to a walk-in medical clinic.

Her friend Allison Hoffman offered to drive her to a doctor and snapped this picture to Emily's sister as the friends waited to be seen. Allison Hoffman / Via Twitter: @lauren_petrozza

Lauren told BuzzFeed News that her sister's swollen eyes were too hilarious not to share on Twitter. Her tweet has since gained more than 27,000 retweets and 49,000 likes. Lauren Petrozza / Via Twitter: @lauren_petrozza

"When I got that picture, I just started dying laughing," she said. "I just thought it was hilarious."

People are totally amused by her unfortunate circumstance on Twitter. Some people compared her to Alex "Hitch" Hitchens, Will Smith's character in Hitch who suffers a brutal allergic reaction to seafood on a date. @justgeeno / Via Twitter: @lauren_petrozza

Other people compared her swollen eyes to a fish. @kaykrystals / Via Twitter: @lauren_petrozza

Some people thought she looked more like the faun in Pan's Labyrinth. @nickstorniolo / Via Twitter: @lauren_petrozza

People said they were "actually fucking dying" with laughter. @DoriFuchs / Via Twitter: @lauren_petrozza

"Smiling through that, you're a real trooper, ma'am," said one person. @A_A_Ron_Rodgers / Via Twitter: @lauren_petrozza

It is much more common to get poison ivy oils on your eyelid than directly in your eye, Dr. Jeff Pettey of the American Academy of Ophthalmology told BuzzFeed News. Lauren Petrozza

"The only way poison ivy, poison oak, or any other oil-based irritant can get inside of the eyeball is if there is an injury to the eye that creates an opening," he said. The oils may cause burning and blurred vision from excessive watering as the eye tries to flush out the irritation. If do you get poison ivy oils in your eye, see an ophthalmologist right away for treatment, said Pettey.

Emily said she is doing much better after a day of taking prescribed medications and drinking a soda called Biba. Lauren Petrozza

She said it feels like the back of her eyeballs itch, but she is feeling better. "It hurt a lot more yesterday because there was so much pressure on my face," she said. "It's just uncomfortable when I'm sleeping." But overall she's taking the attention in stride. She said she thought the whole ordeal was funny. "Every time I look at the picture I die laughing," said her sister, Lauren.