This Animal Rescue Farm Is Built Under A Jail And Run By Its Inmates

“As long as we have the animals here, we can find our peace and tranquility here."

The Florida Keys may be popularly known as a relaxing vacation destination, but it's also home to a county jail where inmates can learn to care for rescued animals on an actual farm.

The Monroe County Jail on Stock Island has a sprawling farm underneath the facility which spreads out around parts of the jail for the farm's animals to roam.

The facility is built 11 feet off the ground for hurricane safety.

This is Jeanie Selander, the director of the farm, with one of its newest members — a miniature paint donkey rescued by the South Florida SPCA in Homestead.

Selander, a marine biologist, joined the Monroe County Sheriff's office as a non-sworn deputy in 2006 to run the Keys Animal Farm, which was was first established in 1994.

"They had just a few animals," she told BuzzFeed News. "It was pretty dirty and needed some repairs and some love."

Over the last 10 years, she has garnered donations to build new habitats and plant grass. She's also worked with rescue organizations across the country to find abandoned or abused animals a forever home at the farm.