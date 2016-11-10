These Latino Voters Explain Why They Voted For Trump

Donald Trump won 29% of the Latino vote in Florida, which analysts were sure would go for Hillary Clinton.

Hialeah, FLORIDA — Yose Chiquillo is still in shock that Donald Trump won the presidency.

"I didn't think he was going to win," she told BuzzFeed News as she sat in her Audi on the way home from a grocery store in Hialeah, Miami. "I don't like when he's insulting, but I like that he is honest and says what he thinks in the moment."

Chiquillo, a 44-year-old Venezuelan immigrant who has lived in the US for 21 years, voted for Trump on Tuesday in part out of frustration with how the Clinton administration handled immigration in the 1990s.

"They made life really hard for Latinos," she said, noting Clinton's deal that would send Cuban migrants caught at sea back to the island while granting citizenship to millions of undocumented immigrants in the US. "It was hard, really hard."

Chiquillo's dismay with the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton, who she said "deceived" voters by deleting her emails, may explain in part how Trump, who has called Mexicans "rapists" and said an "overwhelming amount of violent crime in our major cities is committed by blacks and Hispanics," earned such a high percentage of the Latino vote in Florida compared to Mitt Romney in 2012.

Early predictions showed that Clinton would take the state as a record number of Latinos took to the polls. But the actual Latino voter turnout shows that Trump was stronger competition for those votes than expected.

While 65% of Latinos voted for Clinton, 29% voted for Trump, a high margin compared to the 2012 elections, according to CNN exit polls. Obama won 71% of the Latino vote in 2012, while Romney got 27%.

This twist of events caught many analysts by surprise, prompting some to ask, "What makes these people tick?"

