This Homeopathic Teething Product Is Toxic But The Company Still Won't Recall It

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration found "inconsistent amounts of belladonna" in some homeopathic teething tablets which may have led to 10 deaths.

A homeopathic teething tablets that were sold at stores like CVS and Walgreens contain a toxic plant called belladonna in amounts "sometimes far exceeding" what is claimed on the label, a Food and Drug Administration lab analysis shows.

As part of an ongoing investigation into several medical incidents involving homeopathic teething gels, the FDA tested Hyland’s homeopathic teething tablet products for belladonna.

The administration announced that its laboratory analysis found "inconsistent amounts" of belladonna, which can cause blurred vision, fever, rapid heartbeat, an inability to urinate or sweat, hallucinations, spasms, mental problems, convulsions, and comas in adults.

“The body’s response to belladonna in children under two years of age is unpredictable and puts them at unnecessary risk,” said Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in a statement. ”We recommend that parents and caregivers not give these homeopathic teething tablets to children and seek advice from their health care professional for safe alternatives.”



The lab analysis comes after the agency examined more than 400 reports of seizures, fever and vomiting, as well as 10 deaths, FDA spokesperson Lyndsay Meyer told BuzzFeed News.

The FDA does not know whether these deaths and illnesses — which happened over a six-year period — were caused by the products in question, but it is investigating the possibility.