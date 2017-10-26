These Costumes Are Fueling Record Halloween Sales People will spend a record $9.1 billion on Halloween this year. These are some of the top-selling costumes that will contribute to this scary total. Twitter

Halloween is expected to be bigger than ever this year: Americans will spend a record $9.1 billion on the quasi-holiday, an 8.3% increase from 2016, according to the National Retail Federation, the industry's trade association. Costumes make up a the biggest spending category. Shoppers plan to spend $3.4 billion on costumes, according to the NRF. So what costumes will shoppers spend their hard-earned cash on? Licensed costumes appear to rule this Halloween. Wonder Woman may have swept the box office, but kids and adults are still dressing up as heroes like Spider-Man, Paw Patrol and Moana this year. These are some of Amazon, Walmart and Target's top-selling costumes as of Oct. 25.

Kids — or more accurately, their parents — are buying up this Disney Moana costume ($14.91). Amazon told BuzzFeed News it is one of its top-selling kids costumes on the site.

This Amazon-exclusive Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk ($29.99) has been flying off the shelves — or site, according to the company. The trunk includes costumes and accessories for four different Disney princesses — Belle, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and Snow White — to satisfy any indecisive kid.

Even though Harry Potter series is over, kids still want to be Hermione Granger, the series' bright heroine. Amazon said the costume ($14.45) is one of its top sellers.

Small dog lovers, or fans of the Canadian animated series "PAW Patrol," are driving sales of PAW Patrol-themed costumes. Walmart, Amazon and Target have listed PAW Patrol costumes among their best-sellers this year. (At Walmart, it costs $15.60.)

Rubie's Jurassic World T-Rex Inflatable Costume is one of the most popular Halloween costumes for kids this Halloween on Amazon.com (where it is $64.99), Walmart.com, and Target. The Jurassic Park T-Rex Inflatable Adult Costume is Walmart.com's top-selling costume, the company told BuzzFeed News. Walmart is charging $51.98 for it. Its other top costumes include Batman and Wonder Woman.

Spider-Man is another top seller across Amazon, Target and Walmart. But Walmart's Spider-Man Muscle Chest costume ($7.50 to $15) has been selling quickly on the site, according to the company. "With great power comes great popularity," Walmart said. "Spider-Man is the top selling superhero costume on both Walmart.com and in stores, beating out Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman."