These Are Four Toys That "Grinch Bots" Ruined This Christmas

Cyber bots are buying up some of the most popular holiday toys and selling them on third party sites for hundreds to thousands of dollars, according to Senator Charles Schumer's office.

This is how the Grinch stole Christmas this year. A network of cyber scalpers have launched sophisticated software designed to buy up the hottest toys and sell them for hundreds of dollars on third party sites, according to Senator Chuck Schumer's office.

The scalpers, dubbed "Grinch bots," are the same groups that bought up concert tickets and sold them for exponentially more than the original price on third party sites. They have now unleashed their software on the season's hottest selling toys, Senator Schumer said in a statement on Sunday.

“Grinch bots cannot be allowed to steal Christmas, or dollars, from the wallets of New Yorkers,” he said. “Middle class folks save up—a little here, a little there—working to afford the hottest gifts of the season for their kids but ever-changing technology and its challenges are making that very difficult.”



The Bots operate using sophisticated software that guesses a product's ID and then locates the product page which typically goes live just a few hours before the product is available for sale, according to Consumer Reports. They are able to scan Twitter to discover sales and automatically purchase the product in a matter of seconds, well before any consumer has a chance.

These are some of the toys that swept up by Grinch Bots this year.