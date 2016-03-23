Police Coax Down A Man Who Refused To Leave An 80-Foot Tree For 24 Hours

The 28-year-old man climbed down the tree in Seattle, Washington, before noon on Wednesday. He was taken into custody by police and will receive a medical evaluation.

It is unclear why the man scaled the tree, which is believed to have been in place since the 1970s and is decorated every year for Christmas.

"It is quite a spectacle, honestly," police spokesman Patrick Michaud told The Seattle Times on Tuesday as the man clung to the tree's branches and trunk.

Michaud said police did not want to rush rescue efforts because it could make the situation dangerous.

KOMO News in Seattle livestreamed the entire event.