If You Ask To Get Your Washing Machine Repaired, A Dish TV Guy Might Show Up

When people asked for repairs to their defective washing machines, they didn't expect the cable guy to turn up — and they definitely didn't expect him to try and sell them a pair of wireless headphones.

Last November, Samsung recalled 2.8 million of its washing machines after receiving reports that the lids were flying off the machines, causing injuries including a broken jaw and an injured shoulder.

The appliance maker offered free in-home repair to affected customers.

But when Andrew Gale requested the service, he was surprised when a Dish TV technician showed up to perform the repair. He was even more surprised when the Dish staffer tried to sell him a sound bar.

Before he knew it, the tech had retrieved a sound bar from the Dish van and set it up in his living room. "He was trying to tell me how much better this sound bar is than my speaker," Gale told BuzzFeed News. He turned down the offer, and his washing machine was never fixed (he eventually opted for a refund).

Several Samsung customers interviewed by BuzzFeed News told similar stories, of Dish TV technicians showing up to fix their washers, but seeming more interested in selling products than repairing the broken machines.



"Any consumer affected by this recall is right to have an expectation that the focus of the approved service person coming into their home will solely be focused on doing the approved repair," said Scott Wolfson, a spokesperson for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. "This is an issue we have raised with Samsung and they have taken it seriously in our conversations with them."

A Dish TV spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that it is "working with Samsung to provide a positive experience.” A Samsung spokesperson said a technician's "attention should be solely focused on applying the remedy and supporting the consumer" and they have "reiterated this to all of our authorized service providers."



This isn't the first time Dish TV used its army of technicians to dabble in the electronics repair business, with a bit of salesmanship served on the side. Last May, the company launched an at-home iPhone repair program.

"Because this is Dish, there may be a TV upsell involved," Macworld reported at the time. "The company notes that its technicians will gladly set up satellite service during their visit, and will help out with surround sound systems and Wi-Fi network setup as well."