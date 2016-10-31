Black Uber Riders Face More Cancellations And Longer Wait Times

A study of Uber rides in two cities "indicated a pattern of discrimination" in which riders with black-sounding names like Kareem waited longer for a car and faced higher cancellation rates compared to people with white-sounding names like Todd.

The study, published Monday by researchers at MIT, Stanford University, and the University of Washington, analyzed wait times and cancellations for 1,500 rides on Uber, Lyft, and Flywheel in Seattle and Boston based on riders' names.

Research assistants in Boston and Seattle were hired by the team to hail rides using “white-sounding” and “black-sounding” names. The white-sounding names included Greg, Todd, Allison, and Kristen. The black-sounding names included Kareem, Rasheed, Ebony, and Keisha. The assistants captured screenshots at various points in the trip to evaluate waiting times, travel times, drivers’ cancellation rates, costs, and driver ratings of the travelers.

Discrimination was starker on Uber, which accounted for 660 of those rides. In Boston, the gap in the cancellation rate between riders with black- and white-sounding names was wider on Uber than on the other apps. In Seattle, there was a bigger difference in the acceptance and wait times.



"Our starkest results were in Boston, where we focused on cancellations," Christopher Knittel, the director of MIT's Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research and one of the study's authors, told BuzzFeed News. "We had research assistants collect data on whether their original driver canceled on them. When those research assistants used a black-sounding name, the probability of a cancellation more than doubles."

Rachel Holt, the head of Uber's North American operations, told BuzzFeed News in a statement that "discrimination has no place in society, and no place on Uber."